Specialist fund ideas for 2021: which ones should investors back?

The switch away from traditional industries towards new and disruptive technologies has boosted several specialist sectors, including tech, healthcare and renewable energy, but many of these stocks are now on lofty valuations. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades at close to three figure price/earnings multiples but even mature tech companies have enjoyed re-ratings that may seem excessive given their growth potential. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for example, is on a price/earnings multiple of around 38.

How to invest in tech

Lust for all things tech is not limited to the US mega-caps transforming e-commerce, armchair entertainment and working from home. Recent tech-related IPOs have doubled or even trebled in price, such as DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), a food delivery app; Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), the online rental marketplace; and C3.ai (NYSE:AI), a software company helping businesses create artificial intelligence applications. Investors might prefer to switch to more traditional areas such as semiconductors, communications equipment, large-cap internet businesses, e-commerce and digital advertising, which are less toppy.

While valuations may alarm some investors, a regulatory clampdown on the tech giants is less likely following the US election result, according to HyunHo Sohn, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Global Technology fund. While president-elect Joe Biden has promised to tax and regulate big tech more aggressively, his lack of a majority in the US Senate will prove problematic.

He says: “Current US laws make it difficult for the federal government to build a case against any of the big tech companies on antitrust grounds, although some measures, such as reform of Section 230, carry significant bipartisan support, and a split government is not necessarily an obstacle in these areas.” Section 230 is a legal protection that prevents social networks being sued for illegal or offensive content created by their users.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE:PCT) and Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) are well-regarded, with the usual high exposures to ubiquitous stocks such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon and Apple. Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), run by Baillie Gifford and a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list, is also appealing.

For targeted exposure to specific sub-sectors, and to diversify away from the ubiquitous tech names, there are numerous ETFs such as Rize Cybersecurity Data Privacy (LSE:CYBP), Lyxor MCSI Disruptive Technology and First Trust Cloud Computing (LSE:FSKY).

Credit card and financial exchanges businesses also benefited from the pandemic and boast strong competitive moats, economies of scale and pricing power. Again, to diversify away from the big tech firms, there are financial funds such as Jupiter Financial Opportunities. Another option is Rathbone Global Opportunities, which is more generalist, but has a high weighting to the payment business chain.

China’s technology buildout could offer attractive returns as emerging market stocks are trading at lower valuations than developed markets. China is enjoying a strong economic recovery, solid consumer growth and political posturing has waned.

Dan Lascano, one of Alliance Trust’s stock pickers, particularly likes Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which has grown revenue at 34% year-on-year. “The chief financial officer spoke on 30 September disclosing new profitability targets for its cloud and logistics businesses above street expectations. We agree and see significant upside from current levels,” says Lascano.