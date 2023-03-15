A boring Budget, but anything but boring markets

Our head of investment examines the key points from today’s Spring Budget amid an extremely volatile week for financials.

The Budget

Jeremy Hunt said the UK will not enter a technical recession this year. However, the economy will still shrink by 0.2% in 2023 versus November’s forecast for a decline of 1.4%. The OBR estimates inflation will fall to 2.9% by the final quarter of 2023, but unemployment will rise to 4.4%.

The chancellor wanted today’s Budget to be boring, but markets are anything but that. Today’s sell-off across equities with sharp declines in the banking sector have overshadowed the impact from the Treasury’s fiscal plans for spending and taxation. Losses have accelerated over the last hour with the FTSE 100 nursing a painful loss of 3%, while the FTSE 250, which is much more closely correlated to the UK economy and in turn the Budget, is also down sharply by 2.6%.

Investors are flocking to safe-haven stocks such as silver miner Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and utilities such as Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) and United Utilities (LSE:UU.), while financials and oil stocks are at the bottom of the FTSE 100 weighed down by the turmoil in the banking sector, which has raised recession fears and in turn reduced the outlook for oil demand with WTI and Brent crude down around 4%.

Despite attempts by the chancellor to paint a rosy picture with improved figures on growth and inflation, the strain in the financial sector is yet another headwind to contend with. The market turmoil and the economic fallout are paving the way for a much smaller chance of a rate hike from the Bank of England this month. Interest rate futures are now pricing in a 60% chance the central bank opts for no change at its next monetary policy committee meeting.

The Budget has done little to budge the pound, which is down against the US dollar but higher against the euro. Fear of a financial crisis is weighing on the eurozone currency, which has slumped more than 1.7% against the greenback.

Banks in turmoil

Markets across Europe are sliding again today amid existential concerns about the future of Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN). Its biggest backer, Saudi National Bank said it will not provide further financial support in the latest blow to the embattled lender. This week, Credit Suisse said it found ‘material weakness’ in its financial statements, just weeks after reporting a net loss of £6.6 billion in 2022, the largest since the 2008 global financial crisis. The Swiss bank has been embroiled in a number of scandals in recent years, resulting in major outflows and a slide in investor confidence.

The Swiss bank has plunged over 20% today and its five-year credit default swaps (CDS), which gauges the cost of insuring against Credit Suisse’s bonds have soared to a record high, underscoring the increased nervousness among investors. Contagion has sparked weakness across the sector weighing on other European banks such as Credit Agricole (EURONEXT:ACA), BNP Paribas (EURONEXT:BNP) and Barclays (LSE:BARC).

It comes amid an already extremely volatile week for financials following the collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), which caused the largest lenders in the UK to suffer a £50 billion slump in combined value on Monday.

Key points announced by the chancellor