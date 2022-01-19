The buy case for American bank stocks

An improving interest rate environment for banks should make them an attractive investment, but when should you buy? Our overseas investing expert gives his view.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is no guide to future performance The mood was lightened somewhat by Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reporting a 13% rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $20.9 billion, with net income leaping 86% to $5.75 billion. Earnings per share more than doubled to $1.38. However, the profit figures were flattered by a $943 million net gain on the sales of the Corporate Trust Services business and Wells Fargo Asset Management plus a $875 million reduction in credit losses, only partly offset by a $268 million impairment charge. Want to buy and sell US shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how

Is it game over for tech shares? Wells Fargo shares have put in a great performance over the past 15 months, more than doubling from $22 to a four-year high of $58. They are currently $56.50, where the yield is only 1%.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is no guide to future performance Then Citigroup (NYSE:C) took the shine off the situation by admitting that its operating expenses had jumped by 18%, reducing net income by 26% to $3.2 billion. Total revenue was up just 1% at $17.02 billion with global consumer banking slipping backwards. Citi has just announced plans to sell its consumer banking franchises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singaporean bank UOB for $690 million more than the value of net assets, which seems a sensible move all round. Citi shares stand at $65, having fluctuated between $40 and $80 over the past five years. The yield is the best among major US banks at 3.05%.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is no guide to future performance Hobson’s choice: Bank shares have been slipping since the latest results so any investor interested in US banks might do well to hold off until they settle. Existing shareholders might as well hold on for better times that should come in mid year. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.