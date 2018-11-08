Buyers mob Burberry, Tate & Lyle and Howden Joinery, but dump Halfords

It's easy to run for cover when volatility strikes, but this trio of outperformers make the case for staying invested. Graeme Evans explains.

From Burberry proving the doubters wrong to resilient trading at Tate & Lyle, today's session offered a timely reminder for jittery investors about the earnings potential still on offer from leading companies in London.

Burberry's shares rose 2% and Tate consolidated recent gains as the FTSE results season continued in positive fashion after October turbulence.

There was also a flying start for one of the stocks in our recently-launched Winter Portfolio, with Howden Joinery up almost 3% on the back of a good quarterly trading performance.

Investors need to tread carefully, however, as demonstrated by popular dividend stock Halfords tumbling another 5% after half-year results.

• Winter Portfolios 2018 - winners revealed



A year ago, Burberry shares were in a similar position after new CEO Marco Gobbetti's decision to reinvent the company as a super luxury brand.

Many investors expressed concern about the short to medium-term pain associated with the transition, which pitched Burberry into a fierce marketplace dominated by the likes of Hermes and Dior.

It's still early days, but Gobbetti says he has been energised by the "exceptional" response to the brand’s new creative vision as well as Riccardo Tisci's first collection for the fashion house.

Improved financial results will take longer to achieve, however, with Burberry today reporting a 4% drop in operating profits to £178 million for the half year. Significantly for investors, full-year guidance remains unchanged as Burberry is on track to deliver £100 million of cumulative cost savings.

Gobbetti's long-term aim is for Burberry’s new market positioning to drive sustainable growth and higher margins, alongside attractive returns for shareholders. Today, the interim dividend was pegged at 11p a share.