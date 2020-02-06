Compass serves up dishy results

These numbers could be just the starter if past performance and City expectations are anything to go by.

Solid and dependable Compass (LSE:CPG) was back on the menu for investors today as the catering giant showed the form that made it one of the best performing blue chips of the last decade. Organic revenues growth of 5.3% for the quarter to 31 December was slightly ahead of City hopes, fuelled by particularly strong trading in its largest market of the United States. The Q1 figures helped shares to open as much as 3% higher, although the FTSE 100 index stock is still some way off the record high of 2,150p seen prior to November's annual results, when the company's caution over prospects in Europe led to a bout of profit taking. Investors who took advantage of that slide by topping up on Compass shares in mid-December will have seen growth of 7% since then. However, analysts at Citi think the stock has the potential to reach 2,150p again, with today's strong Q1 performance raising the possibility of upgrades as the year progresses.