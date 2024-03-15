Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 15 March 2024

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

The biggest discount move over the past week is India Capital Growth (LSE:IGC), which has moved from trading on a small premium to a discount of 7.14%. It has been a strong performer across multiple time periods, up 29.5% over one year, 78.7% over five years and 343.5% over 10 years. It has appeared in our top 10 most-bought investment trust table over the past couple of months.

There are a couple of big trends at play that have been recent tailwinds for India Capital Growth. One is that India’s stock market is enjoying a purple patch, another is that investors are showing a tendency to prefer India over China as an investment destination. In part, this is due to the latter’s underwhelming stock market performance over the past couple of years. There are also concerns about political risk in China, with government interventions in certain sectors a couple of years ago still fresh in investors’ minds.

Property and infrastructure trusts continue to be out of favour due to higher interest rates and higher bond yields, which have reduced demand for alternative assets.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 7 March 2024 to close of trading 14 March 2024.