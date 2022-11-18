Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 18 November 2022

We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets.

Over the past week, discounts have widened for investment trusts investing in property, resulting in four entries to our table: Home REIT (LSE:HOME), Balanced Commercial Property (LSE:BCPT), UK Commercial Property REIT (LSE:UKCM), and Warehouse REIT Ord (LSE:WHR). Rising interest rates and the likelihood of a prolonged recession have negatively impacted investment sentiment towards bricks and mortar, given that property investments are economically sensitive.

On the whole, investor sentiment remains bleak, among both retail investors and the professionals. Figures from the Investment Association (IA) show that fund investors have withdrawn money in seven of the first eight months of 2022. Meanwhile, the latest monthly Bank of America survey shows that cash levels among fund managers are close to record highs, at 6.2%. This is well above the long-term average of 4.9%.

With investors in cautious mode, there’s less demand for investment trusts investing in higher-risk areas of the market. This is reflected by discounts widening over the past week for abrdn China Investment (LSE:ACIC), Rockwood Strategic (LSE:RKW), and JPMorgan Japanese (LSE:JFJ).

Discount Delver: the 10 biggest discount moves over the past week

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 10 November 2022 to close of trading 17 November 2022.