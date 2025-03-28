Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 28 March 2025

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Technology trust Manchester & London, which has 37.6% invested in Nvidia, 24.2% in Microsoft and 6.3% in Broadcom, saw the biggest discount move this week.

It now trades on an -18.7% discount, compared with -11.4% a week ago, with investor selling linked to a drop in technology share prices.

Three other trusts saw this discounts widen by more than 4 percentage points this week: Eurocastle Investment, Rights & Issues and GCP Infrastructure.

They are involved in the Private Debt, UK Smaller Companies, and Infrastructure investment sectors, respectively.

The largest Discount Delver investment trust this week was the £2.95 billion Caledonia Investments. Now on a -35.8% discount, it invests in third-party funds, as well as listed and unlisted businesses. Listed shares include Microsoft and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

The trust with the largest discount in this week’s Discount Delver list is Seraphim Space Investment Trust, which invests in companies involved in space, such as satellite firms. It is on -44% discount, around 3 percentage points higher than a week ago.

Rounding off the list were Schroder Real Estate Invest , Foresight Environment Infrastructure, Hansa Investment Company and Downing Renewables & Infrastructure.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 20 March 2025 to 27 March 2025.