Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 29 December 2023

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Nine different Association of Investment Company (AIC) sectors were present in this week’s Discount Delver list, as markets moved sideways during the quiet Christmas period and no clear investment theme emerged as a winner or loser.

The FTSE All-Share index was marginally positive over the last five trading days, while the S&P 500 index of America’s largest companies rose 1.25% in dollar terms.

Investment trust discount moves were relatively restrained, with just one company seeing its discount rise more than five percentage points.

That was BlackRock Frontiers, whose discount increased from 6% to 11%. Another emerging markets trust also made the list: Mobius Investment Trust moved from a 5% discount to an 8.5% discount.

Other AIC sectors represented this week included private equity (Symphony International Holding with a four percentage point move), European Smaller Companies (Montanaro European Smaller also with a four percentage point move) and UK Equity Income (where Diverse Income Trust's discount increased by around 2.5 percentage points).

The largest discount on this week’s Discount Delver list is Symphony International Holding (42.4% discount), followed by Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (38.8% discount) and then JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (24.2% discount).

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 21 December 2023 to close of trading 28 December 2023.