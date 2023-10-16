The energy funds boosted by conflict in the Middle East

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

In the first six months of this year all of these funds dropped in value, but since July they have risen sharply. This was mainly due to an expectation that demand in China would increase, as their post-Covid economic recovery gathers pace, while Saudi Arabia and Russia limited supply (they are maintaining voluntary oil production cuts, totalling 1.3 million barrels per day, on top of the limits already agreed by OPEC). In the last week there have been a couple of further developments. The Hamas assault on Israel and the subsequent retaliation by Israel forces could have knock-on effects across the Middle East. This would have a significant impact on oil supply, especially if Iran gets involved. About a third of the world’s oil is produced in the Middle East and a lot of it is shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran. The US has also imposed sanctions on two companies for shipping Russian oil sold above the current price cap. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and G7 countries put sanctions in place to reduce Russia's revenue from oil exports, while keeping global energy markets stable. They agreed that companies in participating countries would not provide shipping, insurance, and other services related to the transport of Russian oil, unless it was sold at or below a certain price. Once-hot clean energy is in the doldrums – is it time to buy?

Should you copy Britain’s best fund managers, or buy their funds? This price is set at a level that is below the current market price, but still high enough to allow Russia to sell some oil. It is currently $60 per barrel. Initially, Russian crude traded below the price cap anyway, which made it easily enforceable. However, as other oil prices have gone up in recent months so has the price for Russian crude. Last week was the first time that the American government actually enforced its right to impose sanctions on two shipping companies who have carried Russian crude above the price cap. It is also worth noting that as UK investors, we would have seen a significant currency gain in energy funds over the last few months. The majority of their holdings are based in the US, in companies like Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips. On 14 July one dollar was worth just over 76p, it is now worth over 82p, a gain of around 8%. That means that any dollar denominated assets would have gained 8% in pound note terms even if their dollar value had not changed. The energy funds have been some of the most volatile in the past, and with all the current uncertainty I do not envisage that changing any time soon. One of our demonstration portfolios recently invested in the Schroder ISF Global Energy fund and it is currently showing a gain of 5.7%. For more information about Saltydog Investor, or to take the 2-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com