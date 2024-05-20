eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 20 May 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 20 May 2024.

Games Workshop

It’s that time again when investors wait for UK inflation data for an indication of the date of a first interest rate cut and whether there is wriggle room for a second 25 basis-point cut before the end of 2024.

For investors, it is critical to understand which shares are the most vulnerable to inflation and interest rates. This is why we flag Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW).

On eyeQ, GAW likes rising inflation and currently screens as 0.83% cheap to macro conditions, making a nice candidate for a defensive play if Wednesday’s inflation print comes in hotter than expected.

Currently, the fair value gap (the difference between the actual asset price and eyeQ’s model value) is too small to fire a signal, and the model hasn’t done much in the last four weeks.

As it stands, the eyeQ smart machine is telling us to wait for Wednesday's CPI report before making any decisions on an investment in Games Workshop.

BUD

As Luke Combs says: Beer never broke my heart.

That’s something the executives of AnBev can say after the company managed to stage a comeback from the Budweiser marketing fiasco. There is still an ongoing Bud Light boycott in the US, but the hope will be that by sponsoring Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) can turn its recent image issues around.

From a financial perspective, the company posted strong Q1 performance which has prompted a sharp share price rally. The stock is up around 14% in May. Macro conditions have also improved, but not to the same degree. That leaves BUD 9.85% rich to the big picture stuff like growth and inflation.

The bottom line is that a lot of good news is in the price now and it would be better to wait for a price drop before adding BUD to your portfolio.