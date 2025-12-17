eyeQ: watch this cheap UK housing market proxy

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Forterra

Macro Relevance: 59%

Model Value: 194.73p

Fair Value Gap: -8.02% discount to model value

Data correct as at 17 December 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Building materials company Forterra (LSE:FORT) is, from an investment perspective, a play on the UK construction market. It makes bricks, blocks and concrete products which it supplies to big UK homebuilders such as Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.).

It’s caught our attention in the wake of today’s lower than expected inflation print. UK CPI fell to its lowest level in eight months this morning and that’s adding to hopes that the Bank of England will cut interest rates tomorrow.

eyeQ’s smart machine has the ability to take UK stocks and rank their sensitivity to inflation expectations. Forterra emerges as one of the names with the biggest negative sensitivity. i.e. it wants inflation to fall. That makes sense - any stock dependent on the housing market will, from a macro perspective, be perceived as a rates play. Lower interest rates lead to lower mortgage costs, which helps with affordability, and is therefore consistent with a healthy housing market.

So, in short, benign inflation helps fuel Bank of England rate cuts, which helps the UK housing market, and the maths shows, among all UK stocks, that Forterra is one of the biggest beneficiaries right now.

It is also noticeable because:

1) Macro is becoming more important - our macro relevance score has risen strongly over the last two months

2) FORT screens as around 8% cheap to broad macro conditions. That fair value gap is big enough to trigger a bullish signal if macro relevance was north of 65%, and the stock was in an official macro regime.

So, no official signal just yet. But a clear flag to watch this proxy play on the UK housing market, which is becoming increasingly macro-driven, screens as cheap, and looks well placed to benefit should inflation pressures continue to ease.