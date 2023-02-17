Five AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2023

One way of potentially paying less inheritance tax is to build a portfolio of eligible AIM shares. Our award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains how to do it and names a handful of stocks he’d tuck away for the long term.

Ramsdens Holdings 241.5p Pawnbrokers are set to do well in the current economic conditions with household incomes declining in real terms, and Ramsdens Holdings (LSE:RFX) has a good track record, even in better times. The woes of rival credit providers such as Morses Club and Amigo provide additional opportunities for the group. There are 154 stores and new store openings have slowed, but that is set to change. Management is careful to secure the correct sites in new towns. Although Ramsdens is a pawnbroker, the other activities generate most of the profit. It retails jewellery and buys gold. It also has a foreign currency business that has in the past been a major contributor to profit, and it should eventually get back to previous levels now that Covid measures do not hamper travel as they have done in the past few years. Where do ISA millionaires invest?

11 ways to invest your ISA like Warren Buffett Ramsdens did much better than expected in the year to September 2022. Earnings forecasts for 2022-23 were upgraded by 5% following a 6% upgrade in October. The pawnbroking division did not do as well as expected. Even so, group revenues increased by 62% to £66.1 million, while pre-tax profit jumped from £564,000 to £8.27 million. Net cash is £8.84 million, following investment in jewellery stock. The total dividend is 9p a share. This year’s pre-tax profit forecast of £8.9 million appears reasonably conservative. The shares are trading on less than 12 times prospective earnings and the forecast yield is 4%. The record suggests there could be potential for upgrades later in they year. A good long-term buy. Ilika 48p Battery technology developer Ilika (LSE:IKA) is the more risky of the five companies. It had a period when it was an investor favourite, but the share price has slumped. The share price has fallen by more than three-fifths over the past year. Yet, Ilika is in a much better position than it was in early 2021 when the share price peaked. The Stereax M300 miniature battery should be launched by the summer after some delays last year. A manufacturing licence deal with Cirtec Medical will enable a significant boost in production for Stereax. Machinery will be transferred to Cirtec Medical’s factory in Massachusetts as part of the tech transfer deal. There are initial orders from 18 medical companies and there is plenty of scope for increasing production as required. 26 small-cap and AIM share picks for 2023

Jeff Prestridge: time to own UK stocks that are stars of the future This is not an exclusive deal and similar deals can be made around the world. Ilika continues to own the intellectual property and it can put more resources into developing the customer base, as well as further investment in the technology. The larger Goliath battery is on the way to reaching parity with equivalent lithium-ion batteries. It is designed to be cost-effective and recyclable. Ilika has been awarded a UK government grant of £2.8 million for taking a leading role on a 24-month Faraday Battery Challenge in collaboration with BMW and Williams. This will further the development of the Goliath battery for automotive use. Net cash was £17.8 million at the end of October 2022. The cash should last well into 2024, but there will be a requirement for more cash as Ilika approaches breakeven. By that time there should be positive news concerning demand for Stereax batteries from medical device companies. The potential for Stereax more than underpins the share price, leaving no value attributed to Goliath. Take a long-term view of this investment. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

