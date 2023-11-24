Five outperforming AIM shares that could keep rising

Despite the decline in the AIM market this year, there have been plenty of companies that have prospered. AIM has fallen by 13.6% so far in 2023, while the FTSE AIM 100 has not done much better with a 13.2% decline. Even so, there are 34 constituents of the AIM 100 index that are in positive territory this year.

The low ratings of some companies have led to bidders spotting attractive opportunities. Parcel and freight delivery company DX (Group) (LSE:DX.) and asset manager Gresham House (LSE:GHE), have risen by 70.3% and 45% respectively because they are the subjects of recommended bids that should complete in the coming weeks. Numis Corporation is a former constituent taken over at a significant premium, while forex company Equals Group (LSE:EQLS) is in bid talks, which has boosted its share price.

Aggregates supplier Breedon Group (LSE:BREE) switched to the Main Market, or it would have been one of the gainers on the AIM 100. It would also have had one of the higher weightings in the index.

The best performer is cosmetic supplier Warpaint London (LSE:W7L) with an 83.1% gain, thanks to multiple forecast upgrades during the year. Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), which is in the AIM 100, and ActiveOps (LSE:AOM) are two of my 2023 AIM recommendations in positive territory this year.

Just because there are AIM 100 companies that have substantially outperformed, it does not mean that many do not have further to go. Here are five shares that still have long-term attractions. All share prices and performance data as at end of business on Thursday 23 November.

Vertu Motors (VTU)

82.2p

Rise in 2023: 52.2%

Takeover activity in the vehicle distribution sector has left Vertu Motors (LSE:VTU) as the only significant quoted company focused on selling cars and other vehicles. Lookers is being acquired and Pendragon is selling its motor dealer business, following a bidding war, and concentrating on its software operations.

This has turned attention to Vertu Motors and helped the share price improvement. Trading is recovering as well and share buybacks have helped. False changes to Companies House records have not harmed the share price and these have been corrected and an injunction obtained against the person that made them.

In the six months to August 2023, revenues were 21% ahead at £2.42 billion as new cars became easier to obtain. There was a small dip in gross margin to 11%, but operating profit was one-third higher at £41.4 million.

Acquisitions pushed Vertu Motors net debt to £90.7 million, and that meant that the interest charge was higher, so the pre-tax profit grew 12% to £31.5 million. The interim dividend was raised by 21% to 0.85p/share. Net tangible assets are 70.9p/share and it is more than £1/share if goodwill is included.

A 2023-24 pre-tax profit estimate of £47.2 million puts the shares on less than nine times prospective earnings. Following the interim figures, analysts at Zeus estimated a value of 108p/share. Cinch recently increased its stake from 3.1% to 4.2% and there could be future bid interest in the company.

Johnson Service Group (JSG)

132p

Rise in 2023: 36.2%

Johnson Service Group (LSE:JSG) was hard hit by Covid lockdowns because of its exposure to the hotel and catering linen market, and trading levels are only just getting back to those before 2020. Workwear business held up better. Positive trading statements sparking upgrades helped the share price to recover this year.

Acquisitions are adding to organic growth. JSG recently acquired Republic of Ireland-based healthcare and catering line hirer Celtic Linen. This diversifies the customer base by increasing exposure to the healthcare linen market. Investment in new capacity is also making the operations more efficient.

Organic growth was 20% in the first half. Interim revenues were 22% ahead at £215 million and pre-tax profit jumped from £11.2 million to £16.4 million as margins continue to recover. Even so, there is some way to go to rebuild margins to past levels.

Full-year pre-tax profit could rise to £43.4 million this year. That is higher than the 2019 figure, although a share issue in 2020 to boost the balance sheet means that the earnings are still lower. The shares are trading on 17 times prospective 2023 earnings, falling to less than 15 the following year.

JSG has launched a share buyback of up to £10 million. That, along with the continued growth of the business, should help the share price.