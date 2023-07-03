New job or not, make sure you get the lowdown on your company pension

What we should really be asking employers for is the lowdown on the company pension. The type of company you work for might have a bearing on the generosity of your scheme.

When you’re offered a new job, your first question is always likely to be ‘what’s the salary?’ You might also be eager to hear about the company’s rewards and benefits package: is private medical insurance included, can you work from home or bring your dog into the office?

But perhaps what we should really be asking potential new employers for is the lowdown on the company pension.

The rules

All employers now have to offer a workplace pension – but there are huge differences in the actual offers on the table, with some employers offering the legal minimum but others going a whole lot further.

The deal you get could make a huge difference to your standard of living when you eventually retire, especially if it’s a job you end up staying in for years.

The minimum you can currently pay into a workplace pension is 8% of your qualifying earnings, according to auto-enrolment rules. This is made up of a minimum 3% from your employer with 5% paid by yourself and deducted from your salary. The only way you can pay less than 5% is if your employer pays more than 3%.

The catch is that qualifying earnings doesn’t mean all your earnings. Currently, qualifying earnings are the range between a lower limit of £6,240 and an upper limit of £50,270. So, if you’re only getting the legal minimum, the maximum you’ll be paying into your pension is 8% of £44,030, whether you’re earning £60,000, £70,000 or £100,000.

Going the extra mile

However, many employers will offer more. This could start with simply basing contributions on all of your basic salary, rather than limiting them to your qualifying earnings.

Other employers will pay more in on your behalf as well. Often increased contributions work on a matched basis, meaning the more you pay in, the more they will pay too.

Some employers will even double match your pension contributions. That would mean if you paid in 5%, your employer would pay in 10%, giving you a total contribution worth 15% of your basic salary.

Research, however, has shown that we don’t always value the generosity of our workplace pensions. According to an Octopus Money survey of FTSE 50 firm employees, there was no difference in satisfaction between people who got enhanced matching on their contributions than those who didn’t.

But while you might not be paying much attention to your pension deal, these ‘minor details’ could have a huge impact on your retirement wealth.

What the differences mean for your pension

Take an individual earning £80,000 a year.

If they got the legal minimum of 8% of their qualifying earnings, a total of £3,522 would be paid into their pension each year. But, if their contribution was based on their full basic salary, they’d be putting away £6,400 each year.

Stepping up to a generous employer who double matches employee contributions, our £80,000 earner could get a total contribution worth 15% of their salary and get £12,000 paid into their pension each year. Even better, it wouldn’t cost them a penny more than the previous 8% example as the additional contributions are all coming from the employer. During your working life, that difference plus the power of compounding, can add up to significant sums of money and seriously affect the quality of your retirement.