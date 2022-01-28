Top 10 jobs for pensions

From teachers and NHS workers to firefighters and those in financial services, these are 10 of the top jobs for pension benefits.

4) Town planner Local government employees also do pretty well in pension terms. From town planners to school caterers to recycling operatives, they can all join the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS), with contributions worth 1/49th of their pensionable earnings added to their pension pot and revalued each year in line with the consumer price index (CPI). Employees earning less than £14,600 pay 5.5% of their salary each year, while those earning more than £165,000 contribute 12.5%. The employer’s contribution typically amounts to around two-thirds of the total scheme costs. Typical retirement income A town planner on a £30,000 salary at the age of 30, who joins the scheme and works until state pension age at 68, will contribute 6.5% of their salary (though this may change if the pay bands and contribution rates are changed) and retire on a pension of £41,400. This assumes an annual 1% pay rise and inflation revaluations at 2% each year. If the employee wants to take a tax-free lump sum, their pension income will be reduced. Don’t be shy, ask ii…how do I value my final salary pension schemes?

Watch our share, fund and trust tips, plus outlook videos for 2022 5) Police officers Under the Police Pension Scheme, contributions of 1/55.3th of members’ pensionable earnings are added to their pension pot each year. In other words, if you earned £55,300 one year, £1,000 would be added to your pension for that year. Your pot is indexed at CPI plus 1.25%. Member contribution rates stand at between 12.4% and 13.8% of pensionable earnings, depending on salary; the police force as employer puts in typically about twice as much as the employee. Unlike many other public sector occupations, retirement age in the police is 60, though (as with other CARE pensions) police officers can retire any time after age 55 and take immediate payment of a reduced pension (to reflect the fact that it will be paid for longer). Typical retirement income Take a 30-year-old officer earning £21,000 in their first year of active scheme membership and receiving a pay increase of 1% a year, with CPI inflation at 2%. Assuming no promotion or changes in the inflation rate, if they continue to work as a police officer for 30 years until retirement at age 60, they will have built up a pension income of around £22,000 per year. They could take up to 25% of this as a tax-free lump sum of up to £64,000, though their pension income would fall to around £16,000 a year. Low-cost investments to help get you started – all chosen by our experts

Check out our award-winning stocks and shares ISA 6) Firefighters Firefighters have had a pension scheme since 1926 but the current CARE scheme was introduced in 2015. This provides an annual benefit of 1/59.7th of earnings, revalued every year to keep pace with inflation. Contributions depend on salary. For instance, in the 2021/22 tax year, anyone earning less than £27,818 pays in 11% of their earnings, with this contribution rate rising to 14.5% for those with salaries of £142,501 plus. Normal retirement age is 60, but if you opt to remain in work as an active scheme member beyond that age you’ll continue to build up pension, with an ‘age addition’ to reflect the fact that you’ve postponed taking benefits. Typical retirement income:

A 25-year-old firefighter joining the service on £30,000 can expect an annual pension in the region of £20,000 to £29,000 when they retire at age 60, depending on inflation-linked increases. What is a SIPP?

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7) NHS employees The National Health Service has provided a CARE scheme since 2015 (though those in the NHS scheme before then will have accrued earlier pension benefits). However, though it’s been trimmed back, it still remains one of the UK’s most generous schemes. To qualify, you’ll need to contribute a percentage of your pensionable pay, starting at 5% for anyone earning less than a full-time salary equivalent of £15,500 and rising in stages to 14.5% for those on more than £111,000 a year. This entitles you to a pension based on 1/54th of your pensionable pay for each year you have contributed to the scheme. This is increased at the beginning of each scheme year by CPI plus 1.5% while you are still an active member of the scheme. Typical retirement income:

Take someone earning £18,000 as a junior member of the NHS workforce and receiving a 4% pay rise and 3.5% revaluation each year. After 20 years of service, they would be on a salary of £37,923 and could expect a pension worth over £13,400 a year. Top 10 things you need to know about your state pension

Read the Great British Retirement Survey 2021 report 8) Tax inspector Whether you’re a tax inspector, prison officer or IT operator, there is a huge spectrum of civil servant roles, and they all qualify for an attractive Civil Service pension. There are five different variations on the scheme theme, and which one you’re in will generally depend on when you started working as a civil servant; but members joining since 2015 will be enrolled into the Alpha career average-based scheme. The Civil Service scheme has much lower member contribution rates than many of the others. So someone on the Alpha scheme who earns less than £23,100 pays just 4.6% of their salary, while those earning over £150,000 contribute 8%. The employer contributes between 26% and 30% of salary. The amount your pension accrues by each year is 2.32% of earnings. For Alpha scheme members, the retirement age is 65 or your state pension age, whichever is the later. Typical retirement income Assuming pay rises of 1% a year and inflation revaluations of 2.5% each year, a 46-year-old tax inspector who earns £36,100 and plans to work for another 20 years until retirement can look forward to a pension worth around £23,600 a year. If they take the maximum tax-free cash lump sum of £101,000, their pension will fall to £15,100. Your pension: think about it earlier and more often

State pension shock: how you can make up the shortfall 9) Museum curator Get a job with one of the UK's publicly funded museums, such as the British Museum, the Tate Gallery or the National Museums of Scotland, and you'll be entitled to an Alpha civil service pension. In exchange for a contribution of between 4.6% and 8.05% of your earnings, your annual pension will grow each year by 2.32% of your income, with an uplift in line with inflation. Typical retirement income:

A museum curator earning £30,000 a year can expect to build up a pension worth around £15,000 after 30 years' service. On £30,000, they'll need to pay in 5.45% of their earnings. ‘No one wants to work til 70’, a student’s view of pensions

Have you visited our Knowledge Centre? Learn more about the world of investing 10) Financial services In the private sector, salary-based pensions are fast becoming a blessed memory. According to the Office for National Statistics, almost 1.5 million private sector employees (7.7%) are still paying into one, compared with 5.4 million or 80% of the public sector workforce. Instead, private sector pension schemes are investment-based, whereby employer and employee together contribute to build up a pot of money which is invested to provide an income in retirement. However, some industries in the private sector do offer much better pension contributions than others. Although the average employer contribution for the UK is only around 4.5% of the employee’s salary, Profile Pensions research using 2018 data found that employers in financial service paid an average 9.5%. For someone on the current average UK salary of £31,285 (according to Statista), this amounts to contributions worth £2,972 a year. That figure is not comparable to those for salary-based schemes, however, as it’s simply a contribution to a total pot of investments. To put it into some context, if you accumulated a pot worth £300,000 by the time you retired, you would be able to buy an annuity worth roughly £15,000, or generate sustainable investment income of around 4%, or £12,000. Be frugal at 40 and prioritise your pension

Don't be shy, ask ii…am I saving enough for a decent retirement? This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.