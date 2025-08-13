Four household names: buy, hold or sell?

More bad news from two old favourites of this column, neither of which pay a dividend or look likely to do so for years to come. Invest with ii: Most-traded US Stocks | Buying US Shares in UK ISA | Cashback Offers Just when life seemed to be getting better for airplane manufacturer Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) after so much bad news on the civil aviation side, up pops strike action by more than 3,000 defence workers over pay and conditions. Boeing claims that it was already offering a 40% pay rise over four years. Boeing is already loss-making and can hardly afford the current offer, let alone one that will buy off the striking workers. Boeing shares have jumped from below $140 in May to around $230 in a triumph of hope over reality. All the more reason to sell.

Carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to suffer falling sales in Europe, most noticeably in the UK, where sales slumped by 60% to fewer than 1,000, but also in France and Denmark. Yet Elon Musk is continuing to try to railroad through a hefty package of new shares for himself as part of a $29 billion (£21.4 billion) pay package, despite a court throwing out the scheme as unfair to other shareholders.

Tesla shares stand $100 higher than they did in May but are now bumping against a ceiling at $340, where the price/earnings (PE) is ludicrously near 200. Sell.

On a much happier note, my faith in McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD)'s as an investment (I hate the food and haven't been in one of its restaurants this side of the millennium) has once again proved justified with its best quarterly results for more than a year. While some rivals have struggled with a slowdown in consumer spending, McDonald's has cleverly gone even further downmarket with its McValue range, targeting low-income groups that form its main customer base. Even so, chair Chris Kempczinski is worried about a continuing decline in visits by households with incomes of less than $45,000, which are reportedly put off by meals costing over $10. Another shrewd move was tying in a meal with the film A Minecraft Movie across 100 countries, the biggest global campaign by McDonald's so far. Launched in April, it sold out of collectible figures within two weeks.

Revenue up 5% year-on-year at $6.8 billion and like-for-like sales up 3.8% both beat analysts' forecasts and led to an 11% rise in net income to $2.25 billion. Growth had been subdued for four quarters thanks to food price inflation and a backlash against American brands generally. I last tipped the shares at $290 in June, having recommended them earlier at $244 and again at $280. At the current $301, the p/e remains around 26 and there is a useful yield of 2.3%. The shares just about remain a buy although investors should note that $320 will be a tough nut to crack.

At least these excellent figures were better received by the stock market than equally good results from entertainment group The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS). Disney is quite rightly reducing its reliance on the TV division, which is in a crowded and highly competitive marketplace.

Instead it is building up the steady income that comes from subscribers to its Disney+ and Hulu services, adding 2.6 million in the latest quarter to take the total to 183 million. The direct-to-consumer business turned an operating loss of $19 million a year ago into a $346 million profit this time, quite a turnaround.

The improved performance was also seen in its theme parks, despite Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, coming up against competition from Universal's Epic Universe, which opened nearby two months ago. Net profit for the quarter more than doubled to $5.9 billion on revenue 2% higher at $23.7 billion. The shares have inexplicably slipped back from $124 to around $113, where the p/e is less than 18, although the yield is pretty meagre at 0.9%. I recommended the shares at $110 in December and at $120 before that. The buy stance remains in force. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

