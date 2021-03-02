FTSE 100 dividend boost and a science-driven rally

Despite a retreat by markets today, there are still plenty of bright spots to raise a smile.

A risk-off session was eased for some investors today by dividend cheer at FTSE 100-listed AVEVA (LSE:AVV) and a 55% shares jump for a retailer whose sales have boomed in the lockdown. Industrial software business Aveva was comfortably the day's best performing blue-chip stock, having confirmed its intention to pay shareholders £46.8 million on 11 August through the award of an unchanged final dividend of 29p. The fast-growing Cambridge-based company, which replaced Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) in the FTSE 100 index last summer, surged 4% to 4,196p after it also reiterated its target for a 30% margin at the end of its 2022 year. Shares have recovered 46% from their low of 2,846p seen in March, still some way short of the record high of 5,315p recorded only a month earlier.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Oxford enables its industrial customers and those in scientific research communities to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level. With increasing demand for electric vehicles and digital communications infrastructure, as well as the need for improved energy‐efficient devices, medicines and diagnostic tools, the company is confident that its end markets are resilient and should not be weakened by Covid-19. It is seeing a short-term impact, however, with cumulative orders 3% lower for the past two months against a weak comparator period, with growth in Asia of 19% offsetting a reduction in Europe and North America of 23% and 7% respectively. Jefferies said the results made for good reading: “The strategy is working, there is more evolution to come and a strong balance sheet for M&A.” Online womenswear brand Sosandar provided one of the biggest share price rises in the FTSE AIM All-Share, having reported a revenues jump of 62% year-on-year for April and May. It said this performance was against an industry backdrop where the online clothing market was down 24% in April and with signs that May was also weaker. The company said it quickly adapted to changing needs during the lockdown as customers sought out comfort, with no social occasions to attend. A number of loungewear items, denim and casual summer dresses sold out in days and were quickly repeated. Chart of the week: Lloyds Bank and the bond traders

Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) The sales improvement came despite a significant cut in marketing expenditure, with the company focused on harnessing its customer database following a previous acquisition drive. The company, which launched in September 2016, had cash of £4.4 million on its books at the end of May. Its shares jumped 55% at one point today to almost 14p, before settling 32% higher at 11.6p. House broker Shore Capital said: “This is a reassuring trading update highlighting the ability of the company to quickly pivot from a customer acquisition growth strategy to one of efficiency, utilising the strength of the existing customer database to generate continued revenue.”