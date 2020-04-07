FTSE 100 stocks jump 25% and three shares confirm corona boom

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), for example, has just scrapped its dividend for the first time since it was privatised in 1987. Its shares, however, were up by another 14% today to add to the 18% gain seen on Monday after it said it had enough cash to see it through the crisis.

Other blue-chip stocks showing signs of recovery after being on the frontline of the Covid-19 sell-off, are British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) and InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) after both rose 12% today. Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) was back above 30p after climbing 5%.

As well as falling death numbers in Italy and Spain, where there are now hopes for an easing in lockdown restrictions, investors have been encouraged by a rebound in oil prices. This has been driven by hopes that Russia and Saudi Arabia can resolve their supply differences at an OPEC meeting on Thursday.

BP (LSE:BP.) shares were up another 1.5% today and have now risen by 46% since their pummelling in mid-March when the price of Brent crude slid below US$30 a barrel. And having recently been hit by fears that it may have to cut its dividend for the first time since the Second World War, Royal Dutch Shell B (LSE:RDSB) shares improved by another 3% to 1,483p.

Today's session in London was also marked by a reduction in the number of companies reporting on the impact of Covid-19.

In the case of Plus500 (LSE:PLUS), the contracts-for-difference platform is actually benefiting from the current turmoil as more customers seize on volatile price movements to place leveraged bets on a wide range of markets.

It said today that revenues for the quarter to 31 March had jumped 487% to $316.6 million, with its number of active customers almost doubling on a year earlier to 194,024. Revenues and profits for 2020 are now set to be substantially ahead of City forecasts, helping shares to consolidate gains of more than 50% since the middle of March.