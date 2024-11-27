Funds and trusts to add spice to a portfolio

Funds that are higher risk, often those labelled adventurous, offer investors potentially higher rewards. However, the trade-off is the likelihood of a bumpier ride compared to more cautiously invested funds.

Adventurous funds add spice to a portfolio, but as with cooking, you need to strike the right balance. When picking funds, it’s important to weigh up risk vs reward, and ensure that you don’t have too much of your portfolio in adventurous areas that could all fall sharply at the same time.

That’s why it’s important to have most of your portfolio, typically around 70%, in core holdings. Such holdings are those that you can, in theory, invest in for the long term, as they shouldn’t give you any nasty surprises. They are typically low-cost passive funds tracking the ups and downs of a mainstream index such as the MSCI World, S&P 500 or FTSE All-Share.

Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that fit the bill as potential core holdings include iShares Core MSCI World ETF (LSE:SWDA), Vanguard US Equity Index and Vanguard FTSE UK Equity Income Index.

Other options are passively managed multi-asset funds, which offer exposure to both shares and bonds, such as Vanguard’s LifeStrategy fund range and BlackRock’s MyMap fund range.

For active funds, options to consider include those with a global approach. That’s because such funds are able to invest around the world and should give investors a smoother ride compared to those investing in one particular region.

Three global funds in interactive investor’s Super 60 list of fund ideas are Fundsmith Equity, F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) and Fidelity Global Dividend.

How to add spice

For investors wanting spice in their portfolio, options include single-country emerging market funds, such as those investing in China, India and Vietnam. Sector specialist funds are another option, including those that focus on technology, healthcare, biotech and commodities.

For specialist funds, there are both active and passive options. Active funds have a professional investor picking a selection of companies that they think will outperform a comparable index, whereas passive funds, which are either index funds or ETFs, invest in the entire market or sector.

As well as sectors, some passive funds also invest in themes, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

Other adventurous funds invest in private companies, which could become tomorrow’s winners. One example is Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), an investment trust that holds around a quarter of its money in private companies. Its approach is to invest in best-in-class growth companies.

In addition, emerging markets and Asia Pacific are also higher-risk regions compared to developed-market funds.

Smaller company-focused funds are also higher risk, but historically the returns of smaller companies have been higher.

Options in the Super 60 include the UK-focused Henderson Smaller Companies (LSE:HSL), which is overseen by longstanding fund manager Neil Hermon.