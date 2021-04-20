Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q2 2021

With the success of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the easing of lockdown, economies are slowly returning back to normal. Every quarter, our multi-manager panel participants reveal their current bull and bear points. They discuss the new funds and investment trusts they have purchased, those they have increased their holdings in, and the ones they have trimmed or sold. For the second quarter of 2021, the panellists have been tapping into the digital infrastructure theme.

Peter Hewitt, fund manager of BMO Managed Portfolio Trust

Reason to be bullish: some very substantial upgrades to estimated growth are being seen for the UK, US and, to a lesser extent, European economies for both this year and next. This is also being accompanied by significant increases in estimates for corporate profits and earnings as companies and sectors worst affected by the pandemic return to profitability.

Reason to be bearish: bond yields are rising, mainly in the US but also in other developed countries caused by fears of inflation picking up due to the massive stimulus package in the US. Should this continue in too rapid a fashion, it could threaten to derail progress in equity markets.

Bought: Hewitt recently purchased Digital 9 Infrastructure (LSE:DGI9), which had a successful IPO in March raising £300 million. Managed by the Triple Point investment team, who already manage two other investment companies in the alternatives sector, D9 aims to invest in digital infrastructure assets including subsea fibre, data centres, terrestrial fibre, tower infrastructure and small cell networks (5G).

The trust acquired £160 million Aqua Comms, which owns and operates trans-Atlantic subsea fibre systems. Such systems represent the backbone of the internet. “They have a pipeline of £200 million of other opportunities,” says Hewitt. The company will pay a fully cash covered 6% dividend in its first year and is targeting a 10% total return over the long term.

Increased: the holding in Aurora investment trust (LSE:ARR) was increased. Aurora has a highly focused portfolio of around 15 to 20 UK holdings, and is run by Phoenix Asset Management. “Although returns can be volatile, they have been very successful over the long run,” says Hewitt. Currently, the portfolio is geared to benefit from an opening up of the economy with large holdings in Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS), budget airlines and housebuilders.

Sold: the holding in Troy Income & Growth (LSE:TIGT) was sold. “Rather disappointingly Troy forecast a 30% cut to their dividend over 2021 at a time when others in the sector are starting to raise their dividends,” says Hewitt. In addition, “the portfolio has been moved to a more defensive, less cyclical stance just at a time when more cyclical value-oriented companies are performing”. This has resulted in some highly valued companies becoming part of the portfolio. Having issued a lot of shares in recent years, it has now had to start re-purchasing them.

David Hambidge, head of multi-asset investment at Premier Miton Investors

Reason to be bullish: monetary and fiscal stimulus are likely to be in abundance even as economies start to return to some kind of normal following the vaccine roll-out. This should be supportive for stock prices.

Reason to be bearish: the recent rise in government bond yields is putting some stocks under pressure and particularly those that have benefited from the pandemic and ultra-low yields over the last year or so.

Bought: Hambidge has taken out a new position in Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP), a specialist UK real estate investment trust (REIT) which invests in best-in-class healthcare facilities throughout the UK and Ireland. “The majority of its assets are GP surgeries with rents funded by a government body over a long lease period, making for a secure and stable income stream,” he says.

Increased: the position in Montanaro UK Equity Income has been increased, on the grounds that UK equities still appear to represent decent value. “We have owned this fund for a number of years, and it has delivered good long-term results,” he says. While 2020 was challenging for all UK equity income funds following the steep decline in dividend payments, Hambidge expects this fund, which invests in the UK mid- and small-cap space, to continue its recovery.

Reduced: to fund new investments, Hambidge has taken profits in a number of their corporate bond holdings, including the complete disposal of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LSE:SMIF) following a strong recovery in the share price over the last 12 months.

Vincent Ropers, co-manager of TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth and TB Wise Multi-Asset Income

Reason to be bullish: the remarkable success of vaccines so far and the (somewhat surprising) speed at which some countries such as the UK and the US have demonstrated they can be rolled out, lead us to contemplate a strong economic recovery in the second half of the year.

Reason to be bearish: this won’t be uniform, however, as vaccine distribution issues and political tensions will likely persist for the near future. There is no place for complacency.

Bought: Ropers initiated a new position in the GCP Infrastructure (LSE:GCP) investment trust earlier this year. “We like the infrastructure theme but think that the valuations in the sector don’t currently leave much room for error,” he says. The GCP Infrastructure trust, however, is managed conservatively, still trades more than 20% below its January 2020 level, and gives an attractive yield of 6.8%.

Increased: the LF Ruffer Equity & General fund was increased this quarter. “Its manager (Alex Grispos) is an excellent global stock-picker looking forensically for ideas away from the well-trodden paths,” says Ropers. The manager’s cautious long-term approach has served him well over the years and Ropers feels encouraged by the increasing number of attractive opportunities the manager has recently invested in.

Reduced: after a strong period of performance, Ropers took some profits in a number of holdings, including mining, renewables, technology and Asia. Another example is the Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS) trust, which has been in fine form since the start of 2020, helped by the resilience of the Chinese economy in the face of the pandemic. “Now that a strong recovery is looking more likely in other parts of the world too, we would rather increase our exposure there,” he says.