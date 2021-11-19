Funds Fan: Junior ISA ideas, dividend delight and small-cap expert

The team discuss the improving backdrop for global dividends and while there’s plenty to be positive about, the team suggest why they could disappoint in 2022. Earlier this month, the Junior ISA celebrated its 10th birthday and Kyle Caldwell, collectives editor at ii, names the investment trusts held by his son and daughter. Later, fund manager Ken Wotton joins the podcast. Ken runs three UK smaller company funds, the Baronsmead Venture Capital Trusts, and also manages the Strategic Equity Capital (LSE:SEC) investment trust. He discusses how he finds small-cap winners, his outlook for the UK market, recent portfolio activity, and more.

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