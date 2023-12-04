The funds leading the recovery in November

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Nearly all the major stock markets around the world went down in August, September and October, so it was a welcome relief to see a rally in November. The Hong Kong Hang Seng ended the month down 0.4%, but all the other indices we track went up. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account The American markets did particularly well. In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 8.8%, the S&P 500 made 8.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 10.7%. The Brazilian Ibovespa beat them all, rising by 12.5%. Stock Market Indices Index 1 Jan to 31 March 1 April to 30 June July 2023 Aug 2023 Sept 2023 Oct 2023 Nov 2023 FTSE 100 2.4% -1.3% 2.2% -3.4% 2.3% -3.8% 1.8% FTSE 250 0.4% -2.7% 3.9% -2.8% -1.8% -6.5% 6.7% Dow Jones Ind Ave 0.4% 3.4% 3.3% -2.4% -3.5% -1.4% 8.8% S&P 500 7.0% 8.3% 3.1% -1.8% -4.9% -2.2% 8.9% NASDAQ 16.8% 12.8% 4.0% -2.2% -5.8% -2.8% 10.7% DAX 12.2% 3.3% 1.9% -3.0% -3.5% -3.7% 9.5% CAC40 13.1% 1.1% 1.3% -2.4% -2.5% -3.5% 6.2% Nikkei 225 7.5% 18.4% -0.1% -1.7% -2.3% -3.1% 8.5% Hang Seng 3.1% -7.3% 6.1% -8.5% -3.1% -3.9% -0.4% Shanghai Composite 5.9% -2.2% 2.8% -5.2% -0.3% -2.9% 0.4% Sensex -3.0% 9.7% 2.8% -2.5% 1.5% -3.0% 4.9% Ibovespa -7.2% 15.9% 3.3% -5.1% 0.7% -2.9% 12.5% Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This change in fortune is also reflected in our latest sector analysis. Last month, 33 out of the 34 Investment Association (IA) sectors that we monitor went up, compared with six in August, 12 in September, and three in October. The only one that went down was China/Greater China, which fell by 2.4%.

The best-performing sector was Technology & Technology Innovations, up 9.7%, but lots of other sectors did well. The three European sectors, UK Smaller Companies, Latin America, and the Financials and Financial Innovation sector all went up by 6% or more.