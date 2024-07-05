General election 2024: stock market reaction

Well, the country has voted, and predictions of a landslide Labour majority proved correct. While the result doesn’t change the immediate fiscal outlook, investors are clearly happy with the stability that such a majority brings, and with Labour’s perceived fiscal prudence and likely closer alignment with the EU, which could help unwind some of the Brexit discount. Overseas investors have already begun to show an interest in undervalued UK assets. This result might encourage more. Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA The FTSE 100 enjoyed a three-day winning streak coming into this election – adding 120 points, or 1.5% since Tuesday. Despite having already factored in a Labour victory, the index added a further 30 points in the aftermath of the election result Friday to sit just 200 points from a record high. It remains in positive territory - just - after a late-morning wobble extended into lunchtime. Interestingly, the FTSE 100 has responded positively to every general election result since 1987. Only exception is 2010 when David Cameron formed a coalition government.

Source: Morningstar, UK Election Statistics: 1918-2023, A Long Century of Elections. It’s all about the housebuilders on Friday, racing higher as they price in the potential benefits of Starmer’s mortgage guarantee scheme to support buyers with small deposits. Labour has also set aggressive targets for housebuilding and will fast-track approval for urban brownfield development. What Labour’s landslide means for investors Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) are among the biggest FTSE 100 risers, but a promised focus on affordable housing is also potentially great news for Vistry Group (LSE:VTY).

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Banks rose too. They’d already had a good couple of days, and optimism around Labour’s economic plans helped NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and Barclays (LSE:BARC) improve again, although gains for the former are slim lunchtime, while the latter has slipped into the red. However, shares in Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) – often seen as a bellwether for the UK economy – made a four-year high above 58p.