Have you lost or misplaced a pension? Here’s how to find it

Pensions don’t sound like the easiest of things to lose, but if you’ve changed jobs a lot, or moved house a few times, it’s worth doing a bit of digging to check you haven’t got any retirement savings that you’ve lost track of.

At the moment there are an estimated 2.8 million lost pensions, worth £26.6 billion, according to the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI), with each pot that’s gone AWOL worth a typical £9,500.

As many as one in 20 people are thought to have unwittingly lost a pension and stand to miss out on thousands of pounds of retirement income. But the good news is, that if you think you might have lost a pension, it shouldn’t be too hard to track down.

Ahead of National Pension Tracing Day on 29 October, find out how you might have lost a pension, how to track it down and what to do once you’ve found it.

Why are all these pensions going missing?

Since 2018, the PPI reckons the value of missing pensions has risen by 37%, but the actual number of pots that have become separated from their owners over those last four years is up by a staggering 75%.

The main reason we lose track of our pensions is not telling our pension providers our new address when we move house.

While most of us are pretty on it when it comes to letting our bank or GP know that we’ve moved, research from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) suggests only one in 25 instinctively remember to tell their pension provider.

And telling your pension provider might not be the quick job it once was. Auto enrolment means all employers now have to offer eligible staff a workplace pension and, with the typical person having as many as 11 different jobs over the course of their working life, that could mean you end up with a whole load of pensions.

Even if you inform your “main”pension provider, would you remember schemes from jobs you were only in for a short while or may have left a decade or more ago?

How to find out if you’ve lost a pension

If you have even the slightest concern that you might have lost a pension, it’s important to take the time to find out.

A good starting point is to write a list of all your former employers, taking care to remember those from the very start of your career as well as those roles you didn’t stay in for long.

Next, you need to go through your paperwork and pension statements to try and connect a pension to each job.

Auto enrolment was phased in gradually from 2012 (from largest to smallest firms) but since 2018 it has been compulsory for all employers to offer access to a workplace scheme. The only reasons you wouldn’t have been in the pension would normally be if you hadn’t met earnings criteria, you were in the job for less than three months, or you opted out.

But don’t presume that if a job pre-dated auto-enrolment, you didn’t pay into a pension. Pensions aren’t the most memorable of things and even if you did regularly pay into a scheme while you were there, you won’t be alone if you’ve forgotten every word about it.

For every scheme that you have paperwork for, make sure that the pension provider has up-to-date contact details for you. If your last pension statement is several years old and you’ve moved in that time, chances are that they don’t.

Updating your contact details with your pension provider is a good opportunity to request an up-to-date pension statement too.