How health and wealth influence your retirement decisions

What does an ideal shift into retirement look like to you? Do you envisage a hard stop from work, relying on your hard-saved pensions and investments to fund your newfound freedom?

Or does the thought of quitting the workforce leave you feeling slightly uneasy? We all need some purpose in life, and while not every working day is enjoyable, a job can bring some much-cherished fulfilment.

You may feel strongly about either option right now, but things can change as time moves on. Although working into your 70s might seem a good idea today, after hitting state pension age (currently 66 but rising to 67 by 2028) you may decide to put your feet up. Alternatively, you could initially retire only to crave returning to work in some capacity to avoid twiddling your thumbs.

But whichever camp you’re in, the thing you really want is choice; the carte blanche to live retirement on your own terms.

The main factors that typically influence how much choice you have are health and wealth. To be more specific, the better shape both are in, the wider your retirement options.

Two new pieces of research - one joint report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, and another from us here at interactive investor - highlight the link between health and wealth, and the potential impact on whether your retirement plans pan out as you hope. Let’s drill down into the data.

Early retirement increasingly reserved for the wealthiest

The first thing to mention is that the cost-of-living crisis, which has been with us for the best part of two years now, has thrown a spanner in the works of many people’s retirement aspirations.

Inflation soared to 40-year highs last year and is still stubbornly sitting at 6.7%. The sharp increase in the cost of everyday goods and services is forcing workers to rethink whether they can retire at the point they intend to.

A respondent to the interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey 2023 said: “The cost of living and inflation will erode my pension pot. This has made me anxious about my retirement date. I’m concerned I will work too far into the future and not be healthy enough to enjoy my retirement.”

Even before high inflation emerged, wealth levels were playing an ever-increasing role in how early people could afford to retire. According to the report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, two decades ago affluence had only a minor influence on when people packed up work. Of those aged 55-64 in 2002-03, 20% of the poorest fifth of society had retired compared to 28% for the wealthiest fifth.

However, fast forward to 2018-19 and the gap had widened significantly. The research found that only 7% of the poorest fifth were retired, while for the wealthiest fifth it was 24%.

This might be explained, in part, by shifts within the pension landscape that have placed more onus on people to take control of their retirement savings. The gradual phasing out of defined benefit (DB) pensions is one element. Workers with access to such schemes can, in many cases, sleepwalk into retirement knowing a guaranteed, lifelong, inflation-linked income awaits them.

But the pivot to defined contribution (DC) pensions, where you accrue a pot of money to draw from rather than secure a future income, means savers now must actively engage with their retirement plans or run the risk of reaching later life with inadequate savings.