ii ACE 40 performance review: Q3 2022
Here’s how interactive investor’s ethical funds performed in the three months to the end of September.
Only around one-third of the ACE 40 list managed to produce a positive return in Q3, all of which were equity funds. This is an improvement on the previous quarter, although all but three funds remain in negative territory over 12 months, such was the significance of the style rotation over the first half of 2022.
ACE 40 performance
The top-performing fund over the quarter was the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP (LSE:INRG), which achieved a return of 11.71%, well above the MSCI ACWI’s return of 1.37%. Such is the concentration of the index, over half of this return was driven by the top five stocks, particularly in the month of July. Names include Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).
Second and third in the list of top performers was the investment company Pacific Assets (LSE:PAC) and the Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability fund. The former had a share price return of 10.32% and a narrowing of its discount from 12.36% to 11.03%, and the latter achieved a return of 7.95%. Both strategies are managed by Stewart Investors and follow their tried and tested approach to investing in Asia and emerging markets, which focuses on sustainable growth stocks with higher quality elements, particularly regarding management teams. Both funds performed well in August and September, in what was a choppier market environment following July’s risk-on rally. Both strategies also benefited from their large overweights to Indian equities, and underweight to Chinese equities.
The iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF (LSE:SUUS) was up 6.13%, which was a strong return versus the broader S&P 500 Index. The strategy is designed to reflect a sub-set of equities within the MSCI USA Index that are demonstrating higher ESG ratings than other sector peers, as well as excluding companies involved in controversial businesses such as weapons, thermal coal, tobacco, oil sands, and so on.
Rounding off the quarter’s top performers was Baillie Gifford Positive Change, which was the worst-performing fund last quarter, such is the high concentration of the portfolio and boldness of their approach. The fund did particularly well in July’s market rally, largely owing to an overweight in European tech, and good stock selection within European and US healthcare names. This strategy is a natural extension of Baillie Gifford’s long-standing growth approach, adding a focus on companies that are perceived by the team to contribute to solving a social or environmental challenge.
All of last quarter’s five worst-performing funds invest in UK assets, of which three were UK Corporate Bond funds. UK Corporate Bond and Government Bond funds were the worst-performing categories in the quarter, such was the market’s very negative reaction to the government’s fiscal announcement, with sterling falling sharply and gilt yields and spreads increasing substantially. Bottom of the pile was the Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond fund, down -12.26% and the weakest performer over the past three years, while RLBF II Royal London Ethical Bond returned -10.13% and Rathbone Ethical Bond -9.57%.
Unicorn UK Ethical Income and CT Responsible UK Income were down -11.09% and -9.07% respectively as income funds in general struggled against more growth-minded peers. The Unicorn fund struggled even more so than its income peers due to its focus on smaller companies, which fared much worse than their large-cap counterparts. The CT Fund has a marginally lower market-cap profile, which would have detracted, but it was the underweight to energy companies, and stock selection within financial services and technology, which was the biggest source of underperformance.
Top five ACE 40 funds in Q3 2022
|Performance (%)
|Q3 2022
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Pacific Assets Ord
|10.32
|-4.42
|19.18
|46.19
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist
|9.84
|7.92
|98.57
|173.28
|Stewart Inv Glbl EM Sustnby B GBP Acc
|7.95
|-9.56
|9.25
|26.84
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc
|5.23
|-30.80
|62.54
|113.01
|Montanaro Better World GBP Dis
|4.36
|-25.00
|21.05
Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q3 2022
|Performance (%)
|Q3 2022
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|-12.26
|-26.05
|-21.21
|-14.02
|Unicorn UK Ethical Income B Acc
|-11.09
|-21.26
|-11.01
|-10.75
|RLBF II Royal London Ethical Bond M Inc
|-10.15
|-21.26
|-15.72
|-6.51
|Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc
|-9.57
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-5.99
|CT Responsible UK Income 2 Acc
|-9.07
|-14.33
|-7.47
|0.93
Source: Morningstar Total Returns for OE funds / Market Returns for ITs to 30/09/2022.
Top five ACE 40 funds over five years
|Performance (%)
|Q3 2022
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist
|9.84
|7.92
|98.57
|173.28
|Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc
|3.14
|-12.22
|44.69
|123.40
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc
|5.23
|-30.80
|62.54
|113.01
|iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc
|3.65
|3.85
|47.79
|107.64
|Impax Environmental Markets Ord
|-0.68
|-23.81
|30.75
|72.02
Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years
|Performance (%)
|Q3 2022
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|-12.26
|-26.05
|-21.21
|-14.02
|Unicorn UK Ethical Income B Acc
|-11.09
|-21.26
|-11.01
|-10.75
|Lyxor Green Bond (DR) ETF C EUR
|-1.99
|-14.79
|-18.26
|-7.64
|CT UK Social Bond Z Grs Acc£
|-7.44
|-15.31
|-12.61
|-7.38
|Aegon Ethical Equity GBP B Acc
|-4.38
|-27.68
|-6.92
|-6.93
Source: Morningstar Total Returns for OE funds / Market Returns for ITs to 30/09/2022.
Most-bought ACE 40 funds in Q3 2022
|Company name
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Impax Environmental Markets
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|Royal London Sustainable Leaders
|VT Gravis Clean Energy
Most-sold ACE 40 funds in Q3 2022
|Company name
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|Baillie Gifford Positive Change
|Impax Environmental Markets
|Royal London Sustainable World
|Rathbone Ethical Bond
Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)
CT UK Social Bond Fund was removed from being ‘Under Review’ in August and retains its rating on the ACE40. It was put under review on 20 May following the announcement that its lead manager, Simon Bond, will retire in 2023.
We have now started our ACE 40 annual review with Morningstar, looking at the entire sustainable universe of potential funds for each investment category to ensure we include only the best-in-class products. We will communicate our findings and any changes in due course.
ACE 40 videos in Q3
Impax Environmental Markets
The best cheap and expensive sustainable stocks we own
How we've invested in climate change solutions and made money since 2002
