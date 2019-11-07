ii Investment Outlook: Q3 2019

Source: Morningstar Total returns in sterling

Shares

There was a clear divide between developed and emerging markets (EM) in Q3. Japanese, US, European and UK equities all delivered positive returns in sterling terms, while a strong dollar hurt EM plays like India and Brazil, unable to recover all the losses triggered by renewed escalation in the US-China trade dispute and global growth concerns.

Japan stands out among the winners this quarter. It also fell sharply in reaction to negative trade war news, but responded far better than other markets to a thawing of US-China trade tensions through September.

This outperformance demonstrates just how closely Japan's fortunes are aligned to those of the Chinese economy. Investors wasted no time buying up cheap assets, and Japanese stocks at historic lows proved too tempting. More generous dividend payments and share buybacks helped sentiment toward the region, but the jury is still out on whether this Far East equities rally is sustainable.

There was enough uncertainty around early August to knock 9% off the FTSE 100 index over the first two weeks of month, while the S&P 500 index lost over 5% in a matter of days. The trade talks-driven recovery in September guaranteed Q3 ended on a high note for developed markets, with UK mid-caps also buoyed by Brexit hopes.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years TOPIX Japan 6.45 14.13 -0.32 8.25 12.25 S&P 500 5.03 24.59 10.32 15.4 17.09 World 3.83 21.55 7.76 12.16 13.23 FTSE 250 3.31 16.71 1.17 6.65 8.27 Russia* 1.84 33.58 24.89 19.18 14.04 Europe Ex UK* 1.68 18.93 5.85 9.22 9 FTSE All Share 1.27 14.41 2.68 6.76 6.79 FTSE 100 0.98 14.25 3.23 6.79 6.47 Asia Pacific Ex Japan* -0.81 11.42 3.95 8.41 9.94 FTSE Small Cap -0.96 8.33 -2.88 6.41 7.7 Emerging Markets* -1.11 9.44 3.69 7.85 8.1 Brazil* -1.45 14.3 32.73 13.68 8.32 China* -1.61 11.23 1.67 9.63 12.02 India* -2.05 5.57 10.83 8.42 9.7

Sectors

Defensive sectors outperformed economically sensitive ones, led by a strong rally among utilities and real estate companies. The consumer staples sector also posted significant gains. Energy and basic materials declined as investors fretted about the health of the global economy.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Utilities 9.94 24.09 27.64 12.42 13.61 Real Estate 7.64 25.61 22.63 8.96 13.59 Consumer Staples 7.42 23.71 18.08 7.81 13.21 Information Technology 5.61 33.8 12.75 22.57 22.81 Communication Services 4.68 22.01 16.47 5.27 9.44 Financials 3.57 19.27 5.21 12.41 11.27 Consumer Discretionary 3.55 22.46 7.19 14.17 16.1 Industrials 2.58 22.99 5.42 11.11 13.43 Health Care 1.99 12.03 3.89 9.92 12.38 Materials -0.09 17.33 3.42 9.66 9.66 Energy -2.69 9.71 -12.02 2.01 0.66

Bonds

Bond markets rallied as central banks around the world reduced interest rates in the face of an escalating trade war.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years UK Inflation Linked 8.04 16.74 19.09 5.14 9.86 UK Gilts 6.2 11.23 13.36 3.23 6.04 Global Inflation Linked 5.07 11.66 13.42 3.95 7.87 Global Corporate 4.55 13.19 15.01 5.2 8.77 Global Government 4.3 9.91 14.66 3.08 7.76 Global Aggregate 4.02 9.89 13.86 3.39 7.75 Sterling Corporate 3.69 10.23 10.25 3.25 5.64 Global High Yield 3.67 13.67 11.94 7.45 10.6 EURO Corporate 0.13 5.3 5.43 2.92 5.27

Commodities and Alternative investments

Despite a sharp price spike in mid-September following an attack on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, oil prices were down as demand concerns persisted. By contrast, gold rallied as investors moved into perceived safe haven assets.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years CBOE Market Volatility (VIX) 11.22 -33.97 41.8 8.81 5.55 Gold 8.72 19.96 33.01 5.7 10.09 UK REITs 6.43 16.13 5.3 4.59 5.1 Global Infrastructure 3.85 24.86 21.3 9.93 11.73 Hedge Funds 3.67 7.38 9.34 6.01 9.27 Cash 0.19 0.55 0.74 0.5 0.5 Commodities -0.25 7.69 -3.48 1.05 -2.88 Global Natural Resources -2.94 10.57 -5.79 8.87 6.82 Brent Crude Oil -5.68 16.76 -22.24 9.31 -3.49

ii Super 60 fund selections

The best-performing ii Super 60 fund over the third quarter of 2019 was iShares Physical Gold ETC (LSE:SGLN) which returned 8.8% on the back of a rally in the underlying asset as investors looked for safe havens. The second-best performing fund was TR Property (LSE:TRY) with returns of 7.2%, driven by the strong performance of real estate companies which typically have defensive characteristics and higher yields. Vanguard UK Govt Bond Index Fund returned 7%, reflecting a decline in gilt yields over the quarter caused by heightened risk aversion.

BlackRock Frontiers Trust (LSE:BRFI) was the lowest returning fund over the quarter as frontier and emerging markets felt the brunt of an escalation in US-China trade tensions and concerns over global growth. Man GLG Continental European Growth fund and TR European Growth Trust (LSE:TRG) also lost value as general political turmoil in Europe weighted heavily on investor sentiment.

All the Super 60 funds have delivered a positive absolute return over the last five years. The top performers were Legg Mason IF Japan Equity Fund, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LSE:BGS) and Fundsmith Equity, which all produced an annualised return of over 20%.

Top five ii Super 60 funds in Q3

Bottom five ii Super 60 funds in Q3

Most-traded funds on the ii platform in Q3

Changes to the ii Super 60 list (under review/developments)

No changes were made to the interactive investor Super 60 list of investments during the third quarter of 2019.

