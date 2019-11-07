ii Investment Outlook: Q3 2019

As developed and emerging markets battled for supremacy, we reveal who coped best with Trump, China and Brexit in Q3.

Market round-up Global markets suffered a typically volatile summer quarter, pressured by any number of long-running global economic and political events. Domestically, it looked like Brexit was approaching the end-game, as new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson occupied himself putting together draft ideas for a new Brexit deal. At the same time, American counterpart Donald Trump continued to threaten China with an extra 10% tariff on $300 billion of goods. Concerns about a slowing global economy, plus central bank interest rate policy and monetary easing both in the US and Europe, only increased anxiety. Added to the mix was a term which many investors may not have come across before - the inversion of the US yield curve. An inverted yield curve infers lower inflation, or deflation and anaemic growth. It's when interest rates on short-term bonds are higher than rates paid by long-term bonds. Fear about the near-term future forces investors to pile into safer long-term investments. Property continued its stellar performance, still fuelled by years of cheap money and rising prices, driven by strength in North America. Investors still like the sector's defensive characteristics such as sustainable dividends and strong cashflows. And what of the final three months of 2019? Well, Trump's sabre-rattling got the fourth quarter off to a terrible start, but, as we've become used to, the rhetoric can turn on a sixpence, and hopes are now high that a 'phase one' trade deal with China will be reached soon. For the first time in almost 100 years, the UK will hold a general election in December. In what is seen very much as a vote on Brexit, it promises to be one of the most unpredictable polls in living memory. Whatever the outcome, a no-deal Brexit appears off the table, and any certainty given should underpin sterling and improve the outlook for UK domestic stocks.