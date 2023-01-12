ii investment performance review 2022

There was political turmoil after a seismic mini-budget in the UK in the final quarter of the year, with many market commentators anticipating a recession in 2023.

Market round-up It is no understatement to say that 2022 was an extraordinary year in so many ways, with dramatic changes in geopolitics, the global economy and fiscal and monetary policies resulting in investors having to deal with numerous shocks and wild changes in the outlook across the investment landscape. At the beginning of the year, the global economy continued its recovery from the post-pandemic enforced recession, which brought with it a tightening of labour and global supply chains and saw inflation expectations ticking higher. Central banks were slowly beginning to raise interest rates from historic lows to reflect this improving economic outlook. Invest with ii: Top ISA Funds | FTSE Tracker Funds | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA Everything changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early spring of 2022 with widespread and increasingly dramatic implications throughout the year. The most obvious impact was seen in the commodity markets where energy and agricultural prices surged reflecting disruption to the supply of many commodities. The inability of Ukraine to export various key agricultural crops, and the subsequent sanctions that were placed on Russia saw these key inflationary inputs rising steeply, with inflation spiking to levels not seen for decades. Unsurprisingly, all asset classes were impacted, with all except commodities suffering negatively. Some of the trends that had started in 2021 were exacerbated, most notably the fall in bond prices from historic highs as inflation rose and investors demanded higher yields, and the relative outperformance of value-oriented investment styles over the more highly rated growth strategies that invest in sectors such as technology. Central banks around the world, having been caught off guard and being behind the curve on the jump in inflation, accelerated interest rate increases, which consequently had further negative impacts on consumption and mortgage rates. Consensus economic forecasts were pared back significantly with many market commentators anticipating a widespread recession for 2023. 2023 Investment Outlook: stock tips, forecasts, predictions and tax changes

Visit our YouTube channel to view our experts’ tips for 2023 For UK investors, these issues were compounded by a year of political chaos with three prime ministers, industrial action not seen since the 1970s, and a disastrous mini-budget brought in by the Truss administration. Investors reacted negatively by initially selling sterling, which was the weakest major currency for most of the year, and then through the gilt market, which saw severe selling pressure and surging bond yields as global investors digested the implications of an unfunded budget giveaway. A very quick change of prime minister and chancellor, followed by a complete budget reversal saw calm being returned to UK assets in the fourth quarter. As the year progressed, some of the pressures eased as the effects of Russia’s invasion lessened most obviously in the energy markets with Europe quickly weaning itself off Russian energy supplies, a warmer early winter season, and the resumption of grain exports. In addition, the Chinese government driven by populist anger at continued lockdowns, eased Covid restrictions, which raised the prospect of that economy entering a more positive period.