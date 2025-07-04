ii view monthly round-up: June 2025

A month of US military action, a tentative Middle East ceasefire and progress on trade tariff negotiations helped UK and US markets post gains. The FTSE All Share index gained 0.3% and the S&P 500 improved 5%.

UK defence equipment maker Chemring Group (LSE:CHG) reported a new record order book of just over £1.3 billion. The maker of countermeasures to fool heat-seeking missiles and electronic warfare equipment reiterated its ambition to achieve annual revenues of £1 billion by 2030. That’s up from £510 million in 2024. Chemring shares climbed 17% in June.

Cruise ship operator Carnival (LSE:CCL) raised its full-year profit guidance as well as flagging an exceeding of 2026 year-end financial targets 18 months early. The group, whose brands include Costa, Cunard and Princess Cruises, operates around 90 ships. Carnival shares sailed 19% higher over the month.

Bus and rail operator FirstGroup (LSE:FGP) offered outlook reassurance and a new £50 million share buyback programme alongside annual results. Productivity improvements for bus operations over the year ahead are expected to counter the loss of profits from its South West Railways business, which is now moving to public ownership. The Aberdeen headquartered group expects to at least maintain adjusted earnings per share over the year ahead. FirstGroup gained 21% in June.

Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS) outlined a refreshed strategy under new CEO and former Apple executive Ije Nwokorie. The bootmaker is now looking to widen its customer audience, drive more purchase occasions, simplify the business and enhance distribution including entering new growth markets. Shares in the FTSE 250 company climbed 26%.

Health & safety focused Halma (LSE:HLMA) detailed a 22nd consecutive year of profit growth. Halma, whose products include smoke alarms and instruments to measure pollution, is forecasting further sales growth for the year ahead. Group shares gained 10% in June.

On the downside, Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) shares plunged 32% for the month. The airline detailed sales and profit that missed City forecasts as well as only limited guidance for the year ahead. Grounded planes due to Pratt & Whitney engine problems aided a 67% fall in annual profits to €167.5 million.

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) offered a cautious outlook given increased minimum wage costs and higher employee national insurance taxes. B&M operates a mix of variety and food only stores across the UK and France. Former Tesco executive Tjeerd Jegen joined as CEO in mid-June. B&M shares fell 21% over the month.

In the US, database software provider Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) raised forecasts for the year ahead. High demand from organisations for database software and hosting facilities for their own AI customer offering is expected to push 2026 sales to $67 billion from $57 billion in 2025. Oracle shares soared by almost a third over the month.

Sporting goods giant Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) predicted a sales and profit recovery given the relatively new chief executive’s ongoing transformation programme. The Dow Jones company continues to refocus on innovation and products for sports athletes and away from a previous lifestyle emphasis. Group shares rose 17% in June.

Finally, aircraft maker Airbus SE (EURONEXT:AIR) reaffirmed a commitment to profitable growth. Following on from orders of 132 new planes at the start of the Paris Air Show, Airbus underlined its confidence in the outlook by increasing the upper range of its dividend payout target. Group shares climbed 10% for the month.