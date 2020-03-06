ii Winter Portfolios: Down, but miles ahead of benchmark

Even hardened stock market professionals have been surprised at the volatility experienced on global financial exchanges in the past few weeks.

All the major indices are down heavily since the middle of February, and a brief rally in recent days has unwound at blistering pace.

Russia fell 14% last month, the Dow Jones 10%, the FTSE 100 9.7%, the Japanese Nikkei 8.9%, and even the popular Nasdaq US tech index lost 6.4%. Losses in the past few days have dumped most indices deep into the red for 2020, and to multi-month or multi-year lows.

Until we know the limits of this coronavirus outbreak, global equity markets will remain hugely volatile. Big price declines will attract bargain hunters, while bears will sell into any recovery. Expect further big swings across asset classes until it becomes easier to more accurately calculate the economic impact of COVID-19.

The interactive investor Consistent Winter Portfolio, made up of five FTSE 350 stocks with the most reliable returns over the past 10 years, fell 7.7% in February. Much of that decline occurred in the final week of the month, and within days of the portfolio hitting a winter peak of +14.9%.

Meanwhile, the interactive investor Aggressive Winter Portfolio, which relaxes the entry criteria only very slightly in return for much higher potential returns, fell by 12.4%. The sharper decline is partly explained by the much bigger gains made prior to the sell-off. On 17th February, the higher risk portfolio peaked at +18.6%!

For comparison, the FTSE 350 benchmark index ended February with a one-moth loss of 9.5%.

Overall, for the winter portfolio period so far – from 1 November to end of February – our consistent portfolio was up 0.4%, not including dividend income, the aggressive portfolio was down just over 0.5%, while the FTSE 350 had fallen 9.5%.

interactive investor Consistent Winter Portfolio 2019-2020