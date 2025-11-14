The interactive investor (ii) index: Q3 2025

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, has published its latest instalment of theii Indexproviding data and insights on how the everyday retail investor is performing and positioning their portfolios in this ever-changing market.

This latest ii Index includes two new sections: Market Watch, which delves into market movements as we head towards the end of 2026, and Shareholder Spotlight, which explores interactive investor customers’ AGM voting and engagement.

Key findings:

Over the full 5 years and nine months of data which this index has tracked, the average ii customer has seen their portfolio grow an impressive 41.4% –beating the aggregated performance of funds in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector (34%). Note – we use this IA sector as a comparator for private investor portfolios, given its mix of bonds, cash, and equities.

The average ii customer also outperformed the benchmark across most time frames measured.

5 years 9 months 4 years 3 years 2 years 1 year All ii investors 41.4% 25.1% 40.1% 26.9% 13.4% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector 34% 17.5% 31% 24.4% 9.3%

Performance data to 30 September 2025. Source: interactive investor/Morningstar.

Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager at interactive investor, says: “interactive investor customers have a history of impressive long-term performance, outperforming the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector across all time frames since we started tracking this data in January 2020. The not-so-secret sauce of their success is building diverse portfolios and staying invested, which isn’t easy during periods of volatility and uncertainty, but can pay-off in the long run.

“35-44 year-olds on interactive investor have led the way in terms of performance, despite this being a time of competing financial priorities, setting them up for a healthy financial future. Especially as there is still lots of time for that money to grow and compound. In fact, this age bracket has enjoyed portfolio growth of 46% since we’ve started tracking this data. Again, their portfolios are well-balanced, but interestingly they have a slightly higher weighting to ETPs (largely comprised of ETFs – exchange-traded funds).

“This strong and consistent performance at such a pivotal age and stage of life is encouraging to see, because building long-term financial resilience isn’t just about protecting yourself from the unexpected, it’s about being prepared for those big moments that matter most. Whether it’s a dream holiday, a new baby, buying a home, or building a comfortable retirement.

“Having well-diversified ISA and SIPP portfolios that can grow over the long term gives people the freedom to plan, the flexibility to adapt, and the opportunity to grow their wealth tax-free, all at their own pace. Especially if investors are being mindful about their platform fees which could be eating away at portfolio gains if left unchecked.”

Age analysis - performance

5 years 9 months 4 years 3 years 2 years 1 year 6 months 18 - 24 42% 18.2% 39.5% 30% 13.5% 12.8% 25 - 34 44.4% 21% 39.5% 29.5% 12.9% 12.6% 35 - 44 46.4% 25.4% 41.2% 31.7% 14.4% 13.6% 45 - 54 44.3% 25.2% 40.7% 30.8% 14.2% 13.3% 55 - 64 41.6% 24.5% 40.1% 29.9% 13.5% 12.8% 65+ 39.5% 25.5% 39.7% 28.7% 12.9% 12.3%

Where are ii investors putting their money?

ETPs (largely comprising of ETFs – exchange-traded funds) have continued to grow in popularity on the platform, with those aged 35-44 now allocating 21% of their portfolios to them, compared to 19% last quarter. Older investors continue to have a lower weighting to passive funds, however, with those 65+ only allocating 6% of their portfolio to ETPs.

There is a vast difference in buying individual equities between ii’s oldest and youngest investors. Those aged 65+ allocate 39% of their portfolio to individual stocks, whereas those aged 18-24 only allocate 21%.

Investors also have varied attitudes when it comes to investment trusts. Those aged 35-44 and 45-54 allocate the least, at 8% and 9% respectively. This is much smaller than those aged 18-24 or 65+, who allocate 20% and 23% respectively.

Portfolio breakdowns across ages

Age band Cash Equity ETP Fund Investment Trust Other (Bonds) 18-24 9.1% 20.9% 15.1% 31.6% 20% 3.3% 25-34 8.7% 21.5% 20.7% 29.6% 13.7% 5.9% 35-44 8.3% 24.6% 21% 31.1% 8.3% 6.7% 45-54 8.1% 30.9% 15.6% 31% 9.1% 5.3% 55-64 8.6% 30.7% 11.9% 30.4% 14.1% 4.3% 65+ 7.8% 39.1% 6.4% 20.8% 23.7% 2.2% Average 8.2% 33.2% 11.5% 26.8% 16.4% 3.9%

Shareholder Spotlight

Camilla Esmund, Senior Manager at interactive investor, explains: “As a business, we have proudly led on shareholder engagement. Having a say in how a business is run is one of the great benefits of share ownership and investing, and at interactive investor we want to help this flourish. Whether it’s in support of strategy, or to protest at policy or specific issues, every shareholder gets a vote. Not everyone will want to vote, but they should have that choice, and it’s our duty to facilitate that choice and remove any barriers to doing so. This is a responsibility we take very seriously as a platform.

“We continue to raise awareness of the importance of retail investor votes at AGMs and have implemented a number of initiatives to stop barriers to entry for retail investors. Thanks to our innovative opt-out rather than opt-in model and also being the first UK investment platform to introduce voting on our app, we currently have 87% of investors opted into voting, and have impressive levels of engagement.

“The app has obviously made voting a lot more accessible for clients, meaning they can vote whilst on the go, too.”

How have retail investors been having their say?

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) had the greatest number of votes cast in total

The Saba requisitioned meetings early in the year drove especially high levels of engagement from holders of those particular investment trusts. The ease at which our customers can vote translated into a high percentage of holders voting on our platform. In fact, 50% or more of eligible accounts voted on each meeting, with 61% or more of the total eligible shares voted, too

The Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI) meetings are the standout meetings in terms of engagement, as they had the largest percentage of eligible holders voting

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), a popular investment trust with interactive customers, had the next highest engagement. One of the resolutions, which was ultimately voted down, was for the company to be wound up, prompting more investor interest in the AGM

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most popular of the international meetings for our customers.

To see the rest of the ii Index, please click here.