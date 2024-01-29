Interactive investor launches three-day fee-free trading offer on US shares

Interactive investor customers (new and existing) will not pay trading fees (usually £3.99) on buy and sell orders of US shares from Wed 31 January to Fri 2 February 2024 (inclusive), as Q1 2024 US earning season gets into full swing

interactive investor (ii) the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, is launching a three-day trading offer on US shares, to coincide with the busiest period of Q1 2024 US earnings.

During this three-day offer, interactive investor customers (new and existing) will enjoy £0 commission on all buy and sell orders of US shares placed via the ii website and the ii mobile app, executed from Wed 31 January to Fri 2 February 2024 (inclusive).

The offer is open to both new and existing ii customers. Not only will investors on interactive investor be benefiting from the platform’s unique flat-fee pricing, allowing them to keep more of what they accumulate over time, they’ll also be getting a unique chance to explore opportunities in the US market without paying any additional fee.

As Q1 2024 US earnings kicks off, there’s plenty of reasons for investor buzz. During interactive investor’s US trading offer period, US tech giants – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta (NASDAQ:META), Google-owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), are all due to announce their results.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, says: “There is real value in broadening your investment horizons, particularly from a diversification perspective. Looking overseas can help you access pockets of sometimes significant growth outside of your home market.

“Naturally, when you begin your investing journey, there are obvious advantages to sticking with what you know, and that typically means UK stocks or funds. But investors should remember that it’s a big world out there full of opportunities that are now so simple to access and research.

“Using this three-day trading offer as an example, the US is home to many of the big technology stocks that have become household names, many of which are popular with ii investors as we saw in our recent Private Investor Performance Index. It is just not possible to get exposure to this sector by investing in the UK alone.”

