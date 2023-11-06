Shares vs bonds: which offers the best opportunity for income seekers?

Bonds are back. For years, income-seeking investors avoided the fixed-income sector, with super-low interest rates keeping bond yields depressed. But the tighter monetary policy since the end of 2021 – imposed as central banks have sought to tame inflation – has changed the game.

Even the most secure bonds now offer decent levels of income. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries, issued by the US government, is currently 4.59%; on short-dated UK gilts, meanwhile, yields are a tad higher at 4.65%. Many corporate bonds, issued by companies, offer significantly more.

Compared against equities, this level of income looks very attractive. The average stock in the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares offers a yield of around 4%, although there is enormous variation from one company to another.

All of which begs an obvious question: should investors prioritising income now dump equities in favour of bonds?

Higher yields for bonds, but don’t write off shares

There isn’t a straightforward answer, warns Scott Gallacher, a director of independent financial adviser Rowley Turton. While bonds do currently offer more income than equities, that won’t be the only consideration for many investors, he points out.

He says: “The increase in interest rates, and therefore yields, has made bonds much more attractive for income seekers, particularly for those with a short-term horizon; I see this as a return to normality that should suit a more traditional approach to portfolio construction.

“However, while bonds generally offer higher yields than shares, shares historically have provided investors with increasing dividends and better capital growth prospects than bonds. So, for those with a longer-term horizon, needing a long-term income that requires some degree of protection against inflation, shares will likely remain an essential part of their portfolio planning.”

This is a multi-dimensional debate. Investors need to think about the levels of income on offer right now from bonds and equities respectively, but also about how that income is likely to change in the future. And they need to keep the capital value of their investment in mind too.

Ben Yearsley, investment director of Shore Financial Planning, also urges investors not to think in binary terms. “For short-term investors, it is hard to turn down 6.5% from high-quality investment grade [corporate bond] funds – in a tax-free individual savings account (ISA) or self-invested personal pension (SIPP) wrapper, the total return potential is a no-brainer,” he says.

Equities provide potential for dividend growth

However, he notes that for longer-term investors growth in income is essential, which can only be provided by equities. He adds: “Many equity income managers I'm speaking to are pencilling in dividend growth of between 5% and 10% next year.”

The important point to grasp here is that while yields on bonds vary over time, the cash value they pay – known as the coupon – does not. This is why bonds are known as fixed-income investments. If a bond worth £1 pays 5p income today, it will yield 5%. In a year’s time, the bond price might be £1.10, but it will still pay a coupon of 5p; in which case, the yield will have fallen to 4.54%.

Dividend payments on equities, by contrast, are not fixed – companies pay out what they feel they can afford to shareholders, depending on their performance in a given year. Many companies aim to increase dividends as regularly as possible.

Yields don’t always make it easy to understand this. A share worth £1 today and paying a dividend of 5p is yielding 5%. In a year’s time, if the share price has risen to £1.20, say, and the company is offering a dividend of 5.5p, the yield will have fallen to 4.58% even though the cash value of the income has increased by 10%.

Nevertheless, the potential for dividend income to rise over time is valuable – it protects the value of your income from the eroding effects of inflation. And with inflation still elevated in most Western economies, that’s especially important.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, notes that “among the more traditionally higher-paying income sectors are those heavily reliant on cash generation and strong capital positions, such as oil, banks and tobacco”.

He adds: “BP (LSE:BP.) and Shell (LSE:SHEL) currently yield 4.4% and 4% respectively, while HSBC (LSE:HSBA) yields 5.4%, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) pays 5.8% and NatWest (LSE:NWG) offers 6.7%. British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) have current yields of 9.4% and 8.3% respectively, and provide additional benefit due to their defensive nature. There are also some punchy yields within the insurance sector.”

As for the question of capital growth, the conventional wisdom is that bond prices tend to be less volatile than share prices. In other words, the capital value of your bond investments is likely to rise and fall less than that of your equity holdings. This isn’t always the case – indeed, the past few years have seen heightened levels of volatility in the bond market – but has been a rule of thumb over extended periods.