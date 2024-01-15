Magnificent Seven: time to take profits? Here’s what the pros think

Just seven companies accounted for around two-thirds of the S&P 500’s 24% gain in 2023, as big tech led the market due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and expectations that interest rates had peaked. The so-called Magnificent Seven counts Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia and Meta as members, with those shares soaring between 50% (Apple) and 240% (Nvidia) in 2023. Invest with ii: Open an ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | ISA Offers & Cashback But rising share prices have brought more expensive valuations relative to profits. The average price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12 months of profits for the group is now 44x, which is more than double the average of the S&P 500 index. With these shares now accounting for around one-third of the S&P 500 index of America’s largest companies, we assess what’s next after a very strong past 12 months. Can the AI boom continue? The driving force behind the recent returns from the Magnificent Seven has been the boom in AI, with the rise of “large language models”, or LLMs, driving much of the excitement. The most famous LLM is OpenAI’s ChatGPT, whose technology is being embedded by Microsoft in its products, and can be used to assist with writing, computer coding and image generation. AI models are being developed and deployed by all the Magnificent Seven, apart from Nvidia, which sells the computer chips that the models run on. The stage is set for transformative changes in how the world works and conducts scientific research, but has the hype got ahead of itself? Ben Rogoff, manager of Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT) Trust, says he is more excited than ever about the potential for AI and that we are at a “unique” moment in the history of technology innovation. He says: “A year after the launch of ChatGPT, the pace of current AI innovation is incredible, and we feel more excited than ever about further continued progress in AI. In our view, we are at a unique moment in the evolution of the technology landscape, with generative AI as important, if not more, than the internet and the smartphone.” Furthermore, he says that the “diffusion rate”, which is how long it takes for the technology to become widely adopted, is likely to be far quicker than either of those earlier general purpose technologies as the latest AI tools are being released to billions of global users instantaneously. Scottish Mortgage repurchases tech giant after value almost trebles in 2023

The winners and losers from AI and weight-loss drugs While 2023 was about technological breakthroughs, as well as spending on computer chips which could see Nvidia’s annual revenue more than double in 2024 compared with 2023, the next 12 months could be marked by AI adoption and further technology breakthroughs. If, as Rogoff argues, this is the beginning of a new era of technology, then the AI investment theme has much further to run and the Magnificent Seven shares are likely to be at the centre of it.

