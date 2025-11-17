Market snapshot: testing times as investors await data and Nvidia report
With the shutdown over, plenty of delayed and scheduled data is slated for release this week. ii's head of markets runs through events most likely to move share prices in the days ahead
17th November 2025 08:21
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
After a highly shaky start, US markets regained some poise as the session wore on, with the Nasdaq ending slightly ahead.
At this very early stage, futures suggest that the tech-based index will continue its recovery today, with limited gains for the S&P500 and Dow Jones, both of which ended the week lower. The most recent volatility has stemmed from concerns over both the level of capital investment in AI as well as the punchy valuations which the connected stocks now command.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
In terms of the S&P500 and Nasdaq, the performance of these indices this week will to a large extent be at the mercy of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), whose latest report is due on Wednesday against a backdrop of hugely elevated expectations. Whatever the results, they are likely to be market moving and could well set the scene for the investor outlook for the remainder of the year.
Elsewhere, as the government cranks back into action after the end of the shutdown, comments from the White House that some of the economic data which had been due during the impasse may not be released at all added to concerns on the next interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
Investors had been pricing in an almost certain cut in borrowing costs, particularly given the weakness of the labour market and a levelling of inflation. But the likelihood has now fallen to less than 50% given the possibility that the Fed may decide to wait until full visibility has been restored, which could well spill over to next year.
Ahead of what will be another testing week, the main indices are still in good shape despite increasingly skittish investor sentiment. In the year to date, the Dow Jones is ahead by 10.8%, with the more tech-driven S&P500 and Nasdaq having added 14.5% and 18.6% respectively.
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- Don’t risk your portfolio by hyperfocusing on tax
- ii Tech Focus: stock crash, AMD, Coreweave, Nvidia
Tension in Asia – unusually not involving the US on this occasion – drove markets lower overnight, as geopolitical relations between China and Japan worsened following a growing dispute over Taiwan. With Chinese authorities warning its citizens not to travel in Japan in light of a potential military response should it decide to attack, investors were kept on edge as shares in retail and travel companies bore the brunt of the selling pressure.
For the UK, inflation numbers later in the week will be of some significance to the Bank of England. A patently deteriorating labour market is already in evidence, and should there be some sign of inflation having peaked in September with a softer October reading, the door would be ajar for an interest rate cut in December. That being said, the largest potential hurdle may come from any Budget fallout next week, where the immediate trajectory of the economy could be affected depending on the severity of any measures introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
- The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, Jet2, JD Sports, Babcock
- Shares for the future: time to downgrade this AIM stock
- Stockwatch: a view on Burberry and the luxury goods sector
- How the Autumn Budget could impact your retirement
Meanwhile, the premier index arrested some of its recent decline although failed to make any meaningful progress at the open. Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) and to a lesser extent HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) were under pressure given the tension in Asia, while the beleaguered WPP (LSE:WPP) rose on some vague bid speculation arising from weekend reports.
In an otherwise featureless set of opening exchanges, the FTSE100 remains up by an impressive 18.7% so far this year, albeit 2% lower than its recent record peak given the wider uncertainty which has caught some investors in the headlights.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.