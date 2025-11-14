The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, Jet2, JD Sports, Babcock
Watch out for another flood of FTSE 100 results from popular companies in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
14th November 2025 13:16
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 17 November
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Ninety One, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Mountview Estates
Tuesday 18 November
Trading statements
Bodycote, Calnex Solutions, Capital Gearing Trust, CML Microsystems, Crest Nicholson, Diploma, FirstGroup, Gear4Music, Great Portland Estates, Greencore Group, ICG, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Tatton Asset Management, Trifast, Twentyfour Income Fund
AGM/EGM
CVS Group, GreenX Metals, Physiomics
Wednesday 19 November
Trading statements
British Land, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), Rotork, Sage, Severn Trent, Smiths Group, Workspace, Zoo Digital Group
AGM/EGM
Dunelm, Genus, Hays, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, Premier African Minerals, Sovereign Metals
Thursday 20 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid, Tate & Lyle and Vodafone.
Trading statements
CMC Markets, Dr Martens, Grainger, Halma, Investec, JD Sports Fashion, Johnson Matthey, Liontrust Asset Management, Lion Finance Group, LondonMetric Property, MHA, Mitie, PayPoint, Tracsis, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Close Brothers, DP Aircraft I Ltd, Gem Resources, JD Wetherspoon, McBride, Pan African Resources
Friday 21 November
Trading statements
ASOS, Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB)
AGM/EGM
Celtic, Craneware, Provexis
