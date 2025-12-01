Must read: December starts on sour note, oil, bitcoin
ii’s head of investment rounds up the morning’s big news.
1st December 2025 09:14
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
Share on
Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest
GLOBAL MARKETS
After logging its strongest week in over a month, the FTSE 100 has opened December lower amid broader weakness across Europe. However, the FTSE 100 is outperforming in relative terms versus the DAX and the CAC 40. The UK blue-chip index ended November just below the flatline, snapping a four-month winning streak.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
China’s RatingDog Manufacturing PMI hit a four-month low of 49.9, missing forecasts for 50.5 and below the critical 50 boom-bust divide. Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei closed sharply lower down 1.89% dragged down by some individual losers like electricals firm Fujikura.
OIL
Oil prices are staging gains this morning with WTI and Brent crude up over 2% each after OPEC+ decided to leave output unchanged. The cartel is also planning to keep production on hold during the first quarter of 2026 to help balance demand and supply and stem further weakness in the market.
Oil traders are weighing up concerns about a potential supply glut, partly fuelled by weak global demand on the downside versus the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions constraining supply on the upside.
- Stockwatch: is this the latest chart pattern to back?
- Shares for the future: a company profiting from fresh air
This year has been challenging for oil prices with brent crude down around 16% year-to-date after peaking above $82 in January. However, more positive price action has come back into play over the last week, thanks to OPEC’s clarity providing decision and hopes of a Fed rate cut this month. But consensus remains for further downward pressure on oil going into 2026 with the potential for Brent to break below support at $60 a barrel, a level not seen since April.
BITCOIN
Cryptocurrencies continue to suffer – bitcoin is down around 5% while Ether and Solana are down by ~6% and ~7% respectively.
After hitting an all-time high above $125k in October, bitcoin’s selling pressure shows no signs of letting up – it has plunged more than 30% since the peak and has shed more than 20% over the last month in a drastic about turn after an impressive six month supercharged rally off the April nadir.
- The Week Ahead: Topps Tiles, Paragon Banking, Balfour Beatty
- ii Tech Focus: Alphabet, Broadcom, C3.ai Inc
It feels like investors, big and small are feeling very cautious towards cryptos in the short term at least, amid fears about overvaluations in risk assets that have prompted traders to cut their positions in speculative assets like cryptos. It looks like $80k is the next major support level to watch with a break below providing a potential catalyst for further weakness.
Recent price action serves as a reminder that while investors can benefit from strong gains in cryptos, they can also be left nursing painful losses when it comes to this notoriously volatile and unpredictable asset class.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.