ii Tech Focus: Alphabet, Broadcom, C3.ai Inc

The logo of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) application, Gemini. Photo: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Tech rally

Tech stocks had their best day since May on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 2.7%. The sector has rebounded after last week’s volatility, fuelled by hopes of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month which lifted the S&P 500 to its fourth straight day of gains on Wednesday.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he’s “advocating for a rate cut at the next meeting”, helping increase the probability of a rate cut in December to around 80%. This percentage has risen sharply over the last week.

It is a quieter than normal week for global markets in terms of volumes because of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, yet the market mood is optimistic and risk appetite has returned after the recent artificial intelligence (AI) bubble wobble.

Alphabet

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) enjoyed another boost this week thanks to a rebound in sentiment towards the Magnificent Seven. A report from The Information also suggested Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) is in talks to spend billions on Google’s AI chips from 2027. Google is trying to tempt Meta away from chip behemoth NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) with cheaper alternatives for its data centres.

The report helped extend Alphabet’s recent rally, with shares inching closer to a $4 trillion (£3 trillion) valuation. Investors are also excited by the release of Google’s new Gemini 3 AI model this month. The stock recently surpassed Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) in terms of its market cap to become the world’s third most valuable company behind Nvidia and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alphabet shares have surged in 2025, gaining around 90% year-on-year and 70% year-to-date. Despite concerns about stretched valuations and fears of an AI bubble, analysts remain optimistic with a consensus buy recommendation on the stock.

15 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source interactive investor, 24-26 November 2025.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) continues to rally, earning its position on the list of top 20 most-bought tech stocks on the interactive investor platform so far this week. It hit a fresh record high on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, ahead of Thanksgiving. Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock from $380 to $435, maintaining its buy recommendation in a strong sign of confidence towards the company. It has been enjoying particular strength since Nvidia reported a blockbuster set of earnings, lifting Broadcom shares up with it.

Broadcom supplies high-performance, application-specific chips (ASICs) for hyperscalers and so is central to the rapid growth of AI. Its partners include Google and Meta.

Shares have soared more than 70% so far this year and more than 140% over the last year, highlighting investors’ exuberance towards the stock.

Investors await its fourth-quarter earnings release on 11 December.

Week Ahead

C3.ai Inc

C3.ai Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:AI) will announce financial results for Q2 2026 on 3 December. For background, it is a leading enterprise AI software company which provides more than 130 turnkey Enterprise AI applications to meet the needs of global enterprises across various sectors including financial services, government, oil and gas and defence. Customers include the US Air Force, Shell, Holcim and Baker Hughes.

It went public in December 2020 and was extremely well received by the stock market, opening at $100, more than double its IPO price of $42. However, it now trades around $14, highlighting the difficult journey C3.ai has had since the IPO with shares down over 85%.

C3.ai Inc reported a weak set of fiscal first-quarter results in September. Revenue hit $70.3 million versus $87.2 million year-on-year and announced Stephen Ehikian as its new CEO after Thomas Siebel stepped down due to health reasons. Investors are bracing for another set of disappointing earnings next week.

Shares have had a tough time this year, shedding around 60% since the beginning of January and more than 20% over the past month amid intense competition from the hyperscalers. Analysts have a consensus hold recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $17.17, slightly above the current share price.