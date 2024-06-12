Nick Train continues to back these FTSE 100 heavyweights

This trend has been particularly felt by Diageo as its strong growth in the US since Covid-19 was driven by its higher price and higher profit margin premium brands. However, Train notes that Diageo’s total revenues are still expected to have grown from $15 billion in 2020 to stand at over $20 billion during what’s regarded as a “disappointing” year. He said: “In other words, Diageo has grown notably since 2020 and will continue to grow. Just not in a straight line. “We are also sure that this orientation of Diageo’s product portfolio towards premium brands is beneficial for investors over anything but the short term and look to US consumer confidence to rebuild as that economy grows.” eyeQ: Apple threat just one reason to worry about this stock

Diageo's shares have fallen over 30% from their 2021 peak and the price/earnings multiple is now back to 17 times. But Train wrote last month "that a lot of bad news is already in its price and we think it makes far more sense to be looking to buy than sell at this juncture". He told investors in May's monthly report: "Diageo has unique exposure to beverages and brands that consumers want to drink more of – fine scotch, premium tequila and Guinness. "With profit margins in the high 20%s and a return on equity of over 40%, the company turns growth into cash, funding brand building and share buybacks, thereby compounding its returns into the distant future." On Unilever, Train said today he is encouraged by the "air of urgency and competence" being displayed by Unilever's new CEO, CFO and chair since their appointments in 2023. He hopes they can deploy the strong balance sheet and cash flows in a way that reignites growth and restores investor confidence, including improving the current lowly rating of its shares. The recent performance suggests that momentum is building after a rise of 17% since mid-April.

