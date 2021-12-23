Richard Beddard: why picking shares can be easier than we think

Since Christmas is almost here, I want to give you a small present. The present is an idea – that picking shares can be easier than we think, easier, dare I say, than I have described in my many articles (and I try very hard to keep things simple).

The present comes wrapped in a book review. The book is The World’s Simplest Stock Picking Strategy by Edward W Ryan, henceforth TWSSPS.

I wanted to love this book. As I read it, I began to feel disillusioned, and thought it might be worth nothing, but then I began to warm to it, and I ended up kind of loving it. That is quite a journey in only 200 pages, nearly half filled with generic pointers on financial planning, case studies and a glossary.

The financial planning aspect seems sensible: we should put half our equity portfolio in a global index tracker in case it turns out we are not good at TWSSPS, and consider parking money in other assets as well, particularly cash so we do not need to tap into our shares for spending money when prices are low.

The case studies are meant to be instructive, not prescriptive, because TWSSPS is rooted in what we as individual consumers know.

Investing without numbers

The promise of the stock picking strategy is attractive. It focuses on what we know about the products and services we use.

“Your job”, Ryan says, “is to follow companies that you are the most excited about and utilise regularly.” The more we use these products and services, and the more excited we are by them, the more we invest. As our interest wanes, we reduce our holdings in favour of other companies we are more excited about.

The book contains a performance table with cherry-picked examples of big obvious shares that we might have thought about investing in over the last decade or so (companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST)). But anyone can put together a table of shares that have gone up a lot in price, and to my mind it is worthless.

The author says: “I have been using this investment strategy successfully for several years with my own money, and I believe strongly in its merit.” In the time he has been using it, the gains from his biggest winners far exceed the losses of his biggest losers.

He invented TWSSPS because he was fed up with missing out on “obvious” winners such as Amazon, Facebook/Meta (NASDAQ:FB), and Microsoft. Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) could be a very unhealthy reason to invest. It could inspire the kind of return-chasing and herd-following behaviour that so often gets naive investors into trouble.

Trading the special ones

But this book is not about chasing returns, not at least directly. It is about chasing dreams: buying shares in companies because we dream about being a customer, or we are a customer and could not do without what we are buying.

The special hold these companies have over us means they can charge a lot more than it costs them to provide their products or services, and that quality might endure. Ryan is using this special hold, which he calls pricing power, as a proxy to predict profitable growth without having to dig into the financials.

He talks about cutting losers and running winners, but not in the conventional sense of selling shares that have gone down in price and holding or buying shares that have gone up in price. Losers are companies we no longer consider to be special, and winners are shares we still consider to be special.

“Utilising this strategy means that you do not have to understand the fundamentals of a company”, the author says. “Instead, you rely on the expertise of the CEO.”

TWSSPS is a five-stage process, starting with a “life list” of companies that provide products and services we use. We organise this list into buckets depending on how we feel as consumers. If a company’s products are irreplaceable, for example, we put it in the green bucket. Most, perhaps 85%, of the TWSSPS part of our portfolios should be invested in green bucket companies.

We are also satisfied customers of yellow bucket companies, but they are not as indispensable. We might invest some money in this bucket for the sake of diversification. The blue bucket is for all the other companies we know of. We do not buy them. Having put companies in buckets, we rank them and invest a bigger proportion of our total TWSSPS pot in our favourites.

The trading system involves reviewing the life list, promoting and demoting companies between buckets and ranking them, every quarter. We trade occasionally to invest new money and ensure our portfolios resemble the allocations we have determined.

There is straightforward guidance about how many shares to own, which depends on the total size of our TWSSPS pot.