Scottish Mortgage: after a grim 2022, how will shares perform this year?

The flagship ‘growth’ trust from Baillie Gifford has been battered by higher interest rates – but will it recover in 2023?

Interest rates and the economy While some sectors in the Scottish Mortgage portfolio may perform better than others, the biggest influence on its share price this year will be the economy and how central banks act to control inflation. Interest rates are the key factor, with higher rates bad for the valuations of the expensive stocks Scottish Mortgage owns. When rates increase, the return from bonds does too, meaning that investors can get a better return from "risk-free" assets, such as UK or US government debt. This then makes owning unproven companies relatively less appealing. The biggest influence on interest rates currently is inflation. If prices continue falling next year, then central banks will be able to cut interest rates to stimulate the economy. This would be good for growth stocks.

However, if inflation remains stubbornly high, central banks may keep rates higher for longer, even if economies are slowing. This outcome would be negative for Scottish Mortgage shares. Fund group Vanguard says that global inflation will be "persistently surprising", as the war in Ukraine continues, threatening another surge in energy and food commodities prices, and supply-demand imbalances linger in many sectors as global supply chains have yet to fully recover from Covid-19. This outcome would be bad for Scottish Mortgage, but there are signs that inflation is easing. Inflation in Britain and the US continued to fall in November. Prices in the UK eased to 10.7% year-over-year growth, compared with 10.9% in October. In the US, they rose 7.1% for the year, down from 7.7% in October. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, was 6.3% in the UK and 6% in the US. What do the pros think? Peter Hewitt, who manages the CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LSE:CMPG), which owns around 40 investment trusts, says that now is not a bad time to begin building a position in Scottish Mortgage. He has been an investor in the trust since launch in 2008, but sold half his shares in January 2022. He said: "I think you'll not see (Scottish Mortgage) starting to perform until we see interest rates beginning to come down. And that may not be till later in 2023. So, do I think Scottish Mortgage is going to perform in the next week, month, quarter? Probably not. But if you didn't own it, it wouldn't be a bad time to start building a position because genuinely it's one you should be holding on a five to 10-year view." Hewitt argues that Baillie Gifford is very well placed to find the next generation of winning companies. He says: "What they do is find some of these high growth opportunities in new areas and they take investments in them. Some can fail, but the winners are big. I'm going to [say] they made something like 160 times their money in Tesla and Amazon. "Now, they're not going to do that again because they're already humongous companies. But there could be ones coming behind, which will give you some interesting returns. So, I'm still relatively confident about that." Watch out interview with Peter Hewitt: bargain trust for 2023 and Scottish Mortgage outlook

Scottish Mortgage is still a member of interactive investor's Super 60 Investments as an "adventurous" investment option, despite the steep share price drop this year. Head of funds research Dzmitry Lipski says Scottish Mortgage is well positioned to grow the capital of patient investors as its managers' expertise, and their commitment to work with academia, should allow them to find modern portfolio ideas in both private and public markets. "The strength of their stock-picking skills combined with strong risk-adjusted performance and competitive fees make this a good choice for long-term investors," said Lipski.