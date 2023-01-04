Scottish Mortgage: after a grim 2022, how will shares perform this year?

The flagship ‘growth’ trust from Baillie Gifford has been battered by higher interest rates – but will it recover in 2023?

Scottish Mortgage investors suffered one of their worst-ever years in 2022, with shares falling around 50% as higher interest rates burst the bubble in speculative growth stocks, which promised to transform the world but had little in the way of profits today.

Shares most closely associated with the trust, such as Tesla, Amazon and Netflix had the life sucked out of them in 2022, falling 75%, 50% and 52% respectively.

Despite the hit to performance, Scottish Mortgage maintained its place at the top of the most-bought investment trust list among interactive investor customers throughout 2022. Investors kept the faith, hoping that the “transformational” stocks that Baillie Gifford invests in will come good again once they show signs of meeting their potential.

But how will the trust perform in 2023, and is it still a good long-term investment? We look at the key themes that will affect performance.

China

A long-running theme for Scottish Mortgage has been its bet on Chinese internet stocks, such as Tencent and Alibaba. These firms have dented performance in the past couple of years, as Chinese lockdowns and a crackdown from the government on tech profits have hurt investor sentiment.

However, Scottish Mortgage’s 12% allocation to China may turn out to be an advantage this year. Although this is provided that the trust does not continue to reduce its exposure to Chinese shares. Two years ago, the trust had more than 20% in China shares. In 2022, it moved to reduce exposure amid concerns over regulatory risk following intervention in markets and the economy from China’s communist government.

Since November, the MSCI China index, as measured in sterling, has risen 30%. China is beginning to scrap its zero-Covid policy, with quarantines ending and fewer restrictions on travel. This has been a boost to the stock market, with investors now betting that the economy will recover as the government prioritises growth over containing the virus.

If Chinese shares continue their winning streak, then Scottish Mortgage will have an advantage over other global funds that have shunned the communist state.

Healthcare boom

Another standout feature of Scottish Mortgage, compared with other global investment strategies or index funds, is its big bets on a coming revolution in healthcare. Its biggest position, at 10% of the portfolio, is Moderna.

It also has stakes in Ginkgo Bioworks, which uses biology to engineer new substances, Illumina, which maps genes, and 10X Genomics, a biotech company.

Moderna recently made a breakthrough at finding a vaccine for the most serious form of skin cancer - melanoma. Using the same messenger RNA approach that powered its Covid-19 vaccine, and working with pharmaceutical company Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK), it managed to reduce the risk of death or recurrence of melanoma in high-risk patients by 44%.

Baillie Gifford’s Lee Qian, who manages the Positive Change fund, which is also a big backer of Moderna, says that finding a cancer vaccine would transform Moderna and give it a slice of the cancer treatment market worth hundreds of billions of US dollars a year.

A year of breakthroughs in healthcare would reward Baillie Gifford and Scottish Mortgage.