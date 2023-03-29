Shaky for sustainable investors in short term, but reasons to stay over long term

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, today publishes new research, which delves into the performance of sustainable open-ended funds, using IA sectors as a framework. The platform also looks at sustainable indices versus wider indices.

ii’s analysis looks at performance over a short time frame (one year) and a longer-time frame (five years), and assesses the fund returns relative to market/index returns.

Interestingly, we can see that over the past year, sustainable market indices have broadly kept up with their conventional counterparts, suggesting more similarities than differences when it comes to index constituents. But for fund sectors, the discrepancy between the sustainable and conventional fund sectors is more significant.

Over five years, performance differences between sustainable and conventional peers is more mixed and nuanced.

It is a reminder that while the five-year performance comparisons are mixed between sustainable funds and wider peers, investing sustainably is as much about investing around a personal moral framework, and the key is to build a diversified portfolio around that.

ii’s fund research looked across several different IA sectors: UK All Companies, Europe Excluding UK, North America, Global and Global Mixed Bonds. The platform also looked at a range of stock market indices, to compare and contrast.

Data is ii using Morningstar, and classification of what constitutes sustainable funds was based on Morningstar data.

The growth of sustainable investing

Sustainable investing has become increasingly high on many investors’ agenda, and with the end of the tax year looming and ISA deadlines fast approaching, some investors will be looking at their portfolios to see if they are invested in a way that aligns with their ESG (environmental, social, governance) beliefs.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research at interactive investor, says: “The urgency of the climate emergency has contributed to the growth of interest in sustainable investing, as well as the growing amount of evidence that shows companies which adhere more closely to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations can produce better long-term returns. Nevertheless, the sustainable investing space is still growing, and can be understandably overwhelming and confusing for private investors.

“In the absence of an industry-wide framework for sustainable funds, ii wanted to help create clarity for investors interested in this space, and this is why ii’s ACE40 rated list exists.

“We don’t have all the answers, and we hope the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) can find a better solution in the near future, following the Sustainability Disclosure Regulation (SDR) consultation, which ii responded to in January. It may well be that the sustainable world looks a little different in the not-too-distant future, but the ISA countdown clock waits for no one, and it’s worth comparing returns in the here and now. But it’s also worth remembering that performance is only one of very many factors to consider, and it certainly is not an indicator of future returns.”

The index level

Interestingly, while sustainable investments have tended to lag behind peers over the past year to 28 February 2023, at an index level the difference is relatively muted, suggesting significant crossover between ‘sustainable’ indices and conventional indices.

For example, the MSCI UK ESG Leaders is up 6.83% over one year to 28 February 2023 versus 7.52 MSCI UK All Cap. Similarly, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index is up 9.10% over 1 year versus 9.64% MSCI Europe index. The MSCI USA ESG Leaders and MSCI USA performed in line with each other, up just under 1%, while MSCI World ESG Leaders was up 2.31% versus 2.70% for the MSCI World.

Over five years, the sustainable investment indices have outperformed conventional indices in those Global, UK, US, and European indices, but the difference ranges from a relatively modest 2-5 percentage points. The widest outperformance compared to conventional peers came from the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index, which beat the MSCI Europe index by 5 percentage points, followed by the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index, which beat the MSCI USA index by 4.78 percentage points.

The funds level

At the funds level, the difference in performance is more significant. Over one year to 28 February 2023, the conventional UK All Companies sector (UK equities on the table) is up 3.12%, while the sustainable equivalent funds from the sector is down -0.27%. For the Europe Excluding UK sector, the sustainable funds in that universe are up 6.05%, compared to 10.35% for conventional peers.

Sustainable Global funds and conventional peers were broadly in line over the past year, and surprisingly, when it comes to US funds, sustainable funds slightly outperformed conventional peers, but there was little in it (up 0.22% versus -1%).

Over five years to 28 February 2023, the IA North American sector (described as US Equities on the table), has seen sustainable funds outperform the most, up 70% compared to 59% for wider peers, with US growth stocks powering returns. Global funds in the sustainable space outperformed conventional peers by a more muted 3.5.

In the UK All Companies and European Excluding UK IA sectors (UK Equities and European Equities in the table), sustainable funds lagged conventional peers, sometimes substantially. For example, Europe Excluding UK IA sector returned 35.5% versus 21.59% for sustainable peers.

In all these cases, and as ever, past performance is no guide to the future.

Equivalent IA Sector UK All Companies Europe Excluding UK North America Global Global Mixed Bond

It has been shaky for sustainable investors in the short term

The short-term performance of sustainable funds has been broadly disappointing over the last year. Recent market dynamics have not been kind to sustainable funds.

After all, funds with a sustainable or ESG – environmental, social, governance – focus often have more weighting to ‘growth’-oriented sectors, such as technology.

But, as the investment landscape over the last year shifted to higher interest rates and we saw greater inflationary pressures, the market has shifted in favour more traditional ‘value’ stocks, which are less common in the ESG/sustainable fund space.

In addition, sustainable funds often screen out ‘sin-stocks’/sectors such as miners and oil and gas producers, but these are areas which have seen some of the highest returns over the last year, as commodity prices have surged.

Over one year, both sustainable funds and market indices have broadly performed worse than their conventional counterparts. Within the sustainable space, funds underperformed the market indices.

Green bonds

Of all the sectors ii looked at, green bonds performed the worst over the last year.

Sam Benstead, Bond Specialist, interactive investor, explains: “Green bonds, which fund projects that aim for positive environmental and/or climate benefits, tend to have longer maturity dates, meaning that the duration is higher. Because of this, they tend to sell-off more when rates rise. We have been in a rising rate environment over the last year, so it is no surprise that sustainable bonds have struggled to keep up.”

Looking at the one-year returns for fund sectors; sustainable UK equities was the next worst-performing sector. Sustainable US equities was the third, followed by sustainable global equities. Sustainable European equities was the best-performing sustainable sector ii looked at over the last year. Though this fund sector still lagged its conventional fund sector counterpart by 4%.

Key

Sustainable = green

Conventional = blue