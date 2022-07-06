Share Sleuth: halving my stake in a stock the market loves

Richard Beddard is taking a contrarian stance as he raises £6,000 from a company that has just risen 20%.

Like most of my trades, June’s were pre-programmed. There was still room for judgement, though.

Thu 9 Jun 2020: Reduce Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) triggered a limit set by my trading formula, which determines how many of each share I should hold in the Share Sleuth portfolio.

The share price had enjoyed a welcome reversal from the declines experienced by much of the Share Sleuth portfolio this year, and growing small and medium sized businesses more generally.

The proximate cause of Judges Scientific’s popularity was probably the acquisition of GeoTek on 23 May, which came before a 20% rise in the share price.

My last appraisal of Judges was on 6 May, before the acquisition, and my verdict was positive.

The company, which acquires businesses that make scientific instruments and grows them, is executing a long-established strategy that has rewarded shareholders handsomely.

In terms of quality, I could not fault Judges Scientific, but I docked two points for its modestly rich share price, giving a total score of 7 out of 9.

By 8 June, when I decided to sell the shares, Judges’ normalised earnings multiple had risen to 37 times adjusted profit, enough to knock three points off the maximum possible score, reducing the total to 6.

The lower the score, the smaller the ideal holding size. My formula was telling me Share Sleuth’s holding in Judges Scientific should be worth about 4% of the portfolio’s total value (about £7,000). In fact, thanks to the rising price, it was worth 7.3% (about £13,000).

Since I could reduce the size of the holding by 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value (my minimum trade size) and it would still be bigger than the ideal size, the Decision Engine told me I should reduce the size of the holding.

On Thursday 9 June, I reduced the holding down to (roughly) the ideal size stipulated by my formula by liquidating 74 shares.

The sale price, quoted by a broker, was £82.04 per share, and, having deducted £10.00 in lieu of fees, the trade raised a fraction below £6,061.

Ambivalent about GeoTek

Despite the share price reaction, which suggests traders liked it, I am quite ambivalent about the acquisition of GeoTek.

On one hand, Judges’ past 20-odd acquisitions have been universally successful. To my knowledge it has never disposed of a prior acquisition, except for a small part of a business it did not want in the first place, and neither has it written off any of their value.

Its Return on Total Invested Capital (including acquisitions at cost) is high, so Judges Scientific has been a good acquirer.

On the other hand, GeoTek is by some margin the company’s biggest acquisition, so it may have a bigger impact on profitability. If the company has chalked up another success, this will be a good thing. If it has made a mistake, it will not.

GeoTek manufactures instruments that analyse geological cores. They are bought or rented from the company by universities and oil and gas exploration companies.

This industry may enjoy favourable conditions as governments incentivise oil and gas production to mitigate the energy crisis. Ultimately the direction of travel is probably away from fossil fuels, though.

It is also a cyclical industry, which may introduce more volatility into Judges’ results.

Finally, GeoTek provides on-site analysis for customers, a service element that brings new capabilities but increases the complexity of the group.