Share Sleuth: the share I am holding off buying

Scores: Tot: Total, P: Profitability, R: Risks, S: Strategy, F: Fairness: £: Price

Stats: D/C: Debt as a % of operating capital, RoC: Average return on capital, CC: Average cash conversion, EY: Earnings yield (norm.)

Sources: Richard Beddard, SharePad and annual reports

The first column in the blue section (Max trade) shows which shares were available to me to trade. This month, opportunities were thin.

Max trade tells me how much more I would have to increase (or reduce) a holding by to achieve its “ideal size”. The ideal size is a function of the score; the higher a share’s score, the bigger the ideal size of the holding.

If the maximum trade is less than the minimum trade size, I cannot make a meaningful trade, which is one of the reasons why so many of the potential trades are greyed out.

I also discourage myself from trading shares that I have traded in the last six months. Even though second-ranked D4t4’s maximum trade size is £7,309, well over the minimum trade size, the number is greyed out because I traded the share in July 2020.

Finally, I prefer to buy shares that score more than seven out of 10. The numbers in the table are rounded so this limit is indicated by the black horizontal line between Anpario (LSE:ANP) (7.2) and Trifast (LSE:TRI) (6.6).

None of these rules are sacrosanct, they are there to guide me. I have overridden them in the past, and I will do it again in the future but only after considerable thought.

Only two trades were highlighted by the Decision Engine. I could invest in a new share, James Latham (LSE:LTHM), or I could add more PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) shares to the portfolio.

I am not going to do either this month. PZ Cussons owns popular brands, but the company is going through a slow-motion restructuring of businesses and the board, and before I commit more money I want to hear what the new chief executive has to say about strategy. I imagine in the first few months of his appointment, he has had his hands full with the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am also holding off on James Latham for two reasons. First, it is one of the least profitable and least cash-generative shares I follow closely, which is making me question my own judgement. The second is it imports timber and timber products and distributes them to joiners and builders merchants. Since the construction sector is already well represented in the Share Sleuth portfolio, I need to think carefully before increasing the dependency.

Construction dependency

These are the companies I follow that supply construction projects: