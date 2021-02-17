Single-country funds: the risks, rewards and best countries to back

Oil prices have been volatile in the last 12 months battered by the pandemic and simmering tensions between leading producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. The turmoil has left its mark on investments with exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider – HANetf – closing its Kuwait Equity focused fund earlier this month.

The ETF, whose holdings in the oil-rich state took in the National Bank of Kuwait, produced a 28.1% return in 2019 but slumped to a loss of 10.9% in 2020.

“Because energy was on its knees, market interest fell out of bed,” says Hector McNeil, co-chief executive officer of HANetf. “There are very few energy companies in the index, but Kuwait’s gross domestic product is so tied up with oil that everyone was impacted. We didn’t feel the ETF was going to be an attractive investment until oil recovered.”

In contrast HANetf’s EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (LSE:EMQQ), which includes holdings such as Chinese tech firm Tencent (SEHK:700) had a stellar last 12 months, posting a 95.4% return.

Kuwait wasn’t the only emerging market country to suffer. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (LSE:IBZL) is is down 20.4% on a one-year basis as of 31 January 2021 after it was hit by Covid and volatile commodity prices. The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF’s Total Return is down 6.7% over the same one-year time period after it moved into recession, hit by the drying up of international tourism. This compares with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is up 27.89% on a one-year basis and up 15% over five years.

Broad approach or pick a country?

This raises the question of whether it is wiser and safer for emerging market investors to consider a broad fund or pick a country specialist fund. Do the volatility risks of being single outweigh the rewards?

David Lewis, fund manager at Jupiter Merlin Portfolios, believes broad is best. “A single country has to be big and liquid enough to make a coherent stocks portfolio. We have looked at China and India because of those reasons but others such as Taiwan and South Korea are dominated by a handful of individual companies,” he says.

Lewis adds: “We believe in active fund managers using flexibility to find attractive opportunities across a range of countries. If it is not broad emerging markets, then they are battling with one hand tied behind their back.”

Lewis also highlights heightened exposure to risks such as volatile commodity prices or currency swings in a single country.

“It could be hit hard by a typhoon or a coup. You miss out on portfolio diversification at these times,” he explains.