Still time to back two of America's best bankers

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. For Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), net revenue edged up 1.6% in the final three months, a slight improvement on the full-year rise of 0.9%, but net income was down 32% to $1.54 billion, dragging the annual figure down to minus 17%. MS took a $535 million total one-off hit from a legal dispute plus higher contributions to the Federal rescue fund, but a longer-term impact will be felt from a 6% rise in wages and bonuses. Find out who's reporting when this US Earnings Season

The Analyst: Dzmitry Lipski’s investment insights

Can Wall Street’s record run continue? The bank reported “a mixed market backdrop and a number of headwinds”, realistic but hardly a great confidence builder. The shares bounced up from $70 in late October to a recent peak of $93 but have understandably slipped back more than those of Goldman Sachs and now stand just below $87. Here, the PE is similar to Goldman at 16.5 but the yield is more attractive at 3.8%.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. More downbeat still was Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), which saw a fall in net interest income in the fourth quarter and warned shareholders of a further fall of as much as 9% in the current year. This is particularly disappointing as the bank had seemed to be getting back on track after putting adverse legacy issues behind it. Net interest normally improves at times of rising interest rates because banks are able to widen the spread between borrowing and lending costs. Stocks are expensive: that doesn’t mean you should stay away

28 investment trusts yielding 5% or more: the key things to consider Total revenue did manage a modest 2.2% rise to $20.5 billion in the final quarter and, rather more encouragingly, net profit improved 9.2% to $3.35 billion. Furthermore, Wells Fargo expects to reduce costs by over 5% this year. Wells Fargo shares peaked just above $50 in December, later than its rivals, and despite a dip to $46 after the results came out, they have picked up to $49, where the PE is lower than rivals at 10 and the yield is middling at 2.7%.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Hobson’s choice: I go with the majority of analysts in rating Citigroup a hold, though with less enthusiasm than some. There are better prospects elsewhere, such as Wells Fargo, where the positives outweigh the negatives and it is not too late to buy. Morgan Stanley’s yield also earns a buy rating. Although there is no overwhelming case for buying Goldman Sachs until the picture becomes clearer, existing shareholders should hold on. The same applies to JPMorgan Chase. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.