Stockwatch: buying this small-cap for its 9% dividend yield

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. While the company has paid out around £50 million to shareholders since inception, dividends took a “scrip” or share-based form in 2021 to retain as much cash as possible. That could happen again, I believe, in another sharp recession. The financial dynamics proclaimed at full-year results on 27 June did, however, show Duke’s business model as plenty effective. Total cash revenue soared 38% to over £30 million, with the recurring element up 12% to over £24 million. Three successful and profitable exits generated £23 million of additional liquidity and £46 million been deployed including new situations: £9 million in a management buy-out of a US designer and installer of custom glass, and £14.5 million for development of care homes in South-East England. A latest update in respect of Duke’s first quarter to 30 June cites nearly £3 million applied to Bay Broadcasting, an Irish radio operator. A total £6.8 million equivalent was being generated from the sale of another Irish business, in education, and a further £3 million applied to the US glass-maker – taking that equity stake to 74%. A focused yet balanced portfolio of interests Client companies are in the UK, Ireland, Canada and the US, which spreads risk away from reliance on the domestic economy – the classic risk with small-cap stocks. Yet this update sustained a relatively flat near-term profile, especially adjusting for inflation. Recurring revenue rose 5% to £6.3 million, with guidance at £6.4 million for the second quarter (just closed), which would be only a 3% like-for-like increase on the same period last year. Total cash revenue has shown a spark of growth by way of £10.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year but is necessarily lumpy given that it includes disposals. Stockwatch: should you buy this recovery story?

The UK shares to own as interest rates fall It was insufficient to inspire investors yesterday – the balance of trades apparently weighted to “sell”, albeit on modest volume of 325,000 shares. The wider market was down, if consolidating after last week’s surprise of major Chinese stimulus rather than concern about economic prospects. I believe the chief risk is recession along the lines that Mark Spitznagel, the US hedge fund manager, predicts – as if economies face a pre-determined downturn after tighter monetary policy, although you could argue that “he would say that, wouldn’t he” given that his fund effectively offers investors insurance for macro risks. I think the odds less likely, but I respect the view. Even the likes of JP Morgan Chase have lately raised the probability of a recession from 25% to 35%, and if the US falters it would be felt in Europe and elsewhere. Who knows if China’s stimulus will actually work, and where current military escalation in the Middle East will lead. Such fears are friendly to income investors They keep selective stocks priced usefully for yield, if we can be reasonably sure the risks do not outweigh the rewards. Looking at assets on Duke’s 31 March balance sheet, its equity component in client firms rose from £13.3 million to £15.9 million; and credit finance investments from £158.5 million to £177.6 million. This was assisted by a near 30% rise in total debt to £70.4 million, generating (presumably net) finance costs up 29% to £7.4 million – despite material cash on the balance sheet, which reduced from £9 million to just below £3 million. So, the equity exposure is just shy of 10% of Duke’s own net assets. Management has had no write-offs for failures, just a small loss related to a Dutch riverboat operator hit by Covid, in context of the £15 million write-down for carrying values back then. It is impossible to be sure of the macro outlook, but I think Duke remains a useful example for income investors of how well run small-caps can offer attractive risk/reward. Dividend guidance so far is for a 0.1p rise to 2.9p a share for March 2026, constituting a 9% yield. I therefore retain: Buy. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.

