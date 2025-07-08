Stockwatch: an income stock about to generate capital growth?

What should we make of the conundrum that is Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP)? This mid-cap has just pipped Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (who only last week clinched Spectris (LSE:SXS)) in a takeover contest for peer company Assura (LSE:AGR) – supposedly creating the UK’s eighth-largest real estate company with a portfolio of assets worth over £6 billion.

Owning purpose-built healthcare facilities, which are then let out to GPs and other healthcare personnel, and with a strong public sector emphasis, both shares are sometimes described as a “gilt proxy” in that security of income and capital should be much higher than an industrial equity. Moreover, healthcare facilities should also have attractive risk/reward characteristics relative to other UK commercial property, especially if further tax hikes beckon.

PHP management emits quite a siren song for this combination with Assura. It calls it “a compelling strategic and financial rationale, earnings-accretive for both shareholders... [with] improved ability to benefit from a rising rents’ outlook after significant increases in construction costs in recent years...an expected strong investment-grade credit rating that will deliver future value and underpin the group’s progressive dividend policy.” In summary, “a powerful platform with greater scale, income and valuation growth potential, also lower cost of capital”.

Yet this £1.3 billion company is the second most-shorted share on the London stock market after addiction drugs group Indivior Ordinary Share (LSE:INDV) with 6.5% of its issued share capital loaned out. The total will probably be higher since short sellers only have to disclose their position once it reaches 0.5%. Furthermore, five of these shorts only just recently raised their trades – four to over 1.0%, including one over 1.6%. Short-trading thoroughly contradicts the impression of fundamentals, so how should we reconcile all this?

Primary Health Properties - financial summary

Year end 31 Dec

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Turnover (£ million) 121 139 146 154 170 182 Operating profit (£m) 7.1 173 183 73.3 87.3 104 Net profit (£m) -71.3 112 140 56.3 27.3 41.4 Operating margin (%) 5.9 124 126 47.6 51.4 57.5 Reported earnings/share (p) -6.5 8.7 9.8 2.2 1.9 2.8 Normalised earnings/share (p) 2.1 8.4 13.5 1.8 1.8 2.8 Operational cashflow/share (p) 8.6 8.7 9.8 8.2 9.2 9.3 Capital expenditure/share (p) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Free cashflow/share (p) 8.6 8.7 9.8 8.2 9.2 9.3 Return on total capital (%) 0.3 6.6 6.6 2.6 3.2 4.1 Cash (£m) 143 104 33.4 29.1 3.2 3.5 Net debt (£m) 1,125 1,114 1,246 1,274 1,323 1,338 Net assets (£m) 1,229 1,414 1,500 1,482 1,424 1,376 Net assets per share (p) 101 108 113 111 107 103

Source: company accounts.

A steady evolution of total shareholder return

PHP’s progress has appeared so slow over a decade and more that I lost interest. Last time I wrote about it was in October 2013 and December 2014, when I was overall positive at equivalent prices of 82p and 89p after adjusting for a four-for-one share split in November 2015.

In 2013, the company was proclaiming its 17th successive year of dividend increases against a prospective yield around 6%. Net tangible assets along with profits were projected to resume growth. Very little capital expenditure seemed required, hence operational cash flow could largely be returned to shareholders. For conservative investors, what was there not to like?

I should add, I have also been aware of PHP since its early years as a listed small-cap from the mid-1990s, then trading around 25p.

On a 30-year view, there has been steady capital appreciation and sometimes the shares have traded at a premium to tangible book value, whereas currently they are at 0.94x. If consensus forecasts are fair – for dividends per share of 7.0p in respect of 2025 and 7.2p for 2026 – then the yield is rising to 7.4% at the current share price of 96.5p. This, together with synergies of the Assura takeover, meant PHP’s board considered it fit to improve their cash-and-shares terms to fend off KKR.

Obviously, we will need to see how pro-forma numbers pan out for this combination, yet PHP and its advisers should have satisfied themselves of its logic, both to sustain modest dividend growth and improve capital prospects.

A critique would be that PHP hopes this deal will rescue growth credentials that have otherwise worn thin – with the balance sheet already looking somewhat strained.

The 2024 results looked like they needed some pep, with net rental income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up a modest 2.9%, and a 3.0% rise in the dividend hoovering up virtually all the earnings. Year-end net gearing was around 97%, the income statement showing net finance costs swiping 45% of £103 million operating profit.

True, the business model looks more reliable for yield than an industrial equity or regular commercial property. But the share price chart’s reversion to levels 10 years ago after a de-rating in the last five, says something needs to happen if total shareholder return is any kind of objective.