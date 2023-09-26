Stockwatch: should investors worry about renewed talk of UK recession?

It has started again, and it’s not quite clear yet whether investors should react to claims that a sharp economic downturn is on its way, or put faith in the adage coined by Professor Paul Samuelson over 40 years ago about how “the stock market has predicted nine out of the last five recessions”.

With UK equities out of favour globally, small-cap fund managers say their sector in particular has gone through such a de-rating in the last two years that stocks already discount what risks there are on a longer-term view.

I find it hard to accept that if economic conditions worsen, we will not see profit warnings which even stocks trading on low valuation multiples will find hard to avoid.

This week started with economists at KPMG predicting UK growth will slow sharply - as high interest rates, continued uncertainty and low productivity weigh on the economy. They reckon on just 0.4% growth in the second half of this year after 4.1% overall in 2022, then just 0.3% in 2024.

I recall from the late 1980s, a firm consensus of economists asserted the UK would enjoy a soft landing as interest rates rose to tackle inflation caused by tax cuts during the “Lawson boom”.

A technical recession resulted from autumn 1990 to autumn 1991 which cast a long shadow. A contrast back then was interest rates rising from 8% in summer 1988 to nearly 15% in summer 1989 – a far cry from possibly stabilising at 5.25% now.

My base-case scenario has been for a delayed impact on economic activity after the Bank of England belatedly addressed inflation with small, stepped rate rises from December 2021. Yes, stock markets began to price in the expectation of central banks tightening monetary policy, with stocks falling from around September 2021, but we are yet to see the full effects on consumers and businesses.

Is a UK general election an additional risk factor?

KPMG further cautions that next year’s general election will compromise investment decisions in months ahead, although I tend to think political parties nowadays mostly follow “centrist” social democratic policies.

They will more likely compete on pledges to improve infrastructure such as school buildings, which bodes well for Kier Group (LSE:KIE), which I rated “buy” last July at 90p, given its key client is HM Government and it is the UK’s largest schools contractor. The stock has risen to 117p early this morning after a senior manager bought £20,000 of shares at 111p last Friday. It may be one example where yes, valuations got too low, yet business prospects are sound.

Falls in UK purchasing manager indices are more perturbing

PMI’s represent activity in supply chains: the extent of new orders, inventory levels, production, deliveries and employment. A headline number above 50 represents expansion over the previous month; below indicates contraction. While it’s not a flawless indicator, it can affect decision-making in firms.

Based on the S&P Global/CipsUK methodology, the overall UK PMI fell from 48.6 in August to 46.8 in September – the lowest in 32 months and where consensus had expected a marginal improvement to 48.7.

Besides a reminder of unreliability with near-term forecasts, it meant a negative surprise – also because the eurozone PMI had shown a rise from 46.7 to 47.1 in August.

It is the steepest decline since the wake of the global financial crisis in early 2009, barring Covid lockdowns. Services dropped from 49.5 to 47.2 while the manufacturing index edged up from 44.1 to 44.6, albeit in negative territory. Despite a sense that people in work are doing well as wages peg inflation, the services read implies enough are buckling down.

UK Services PMI 25-year chart